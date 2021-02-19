CLOSE
Foot Locker Celebrates Black Sneaker Influencers with ‘The Sole List’

It's the celebration of Black creatives for us.

You can’t have sneaker culture without Black people, period. In the midst of Black History Month, Foot Locker is celebrating this triple truth with its inaugural Sole List which honors the next generation of Black influencers pushing the culture of kicks forward.

The Sole List highlight individuals who are naturally putting others on, launching dope collaborations and bigging up their respective communities. The initial Sole List Class of ’21 is made up 10 Black creatives that include Greg Skye Evans, a child influencer, Ari Chambers, founder of Highlight Her, female sports recruitment network and Dex Robinson, a celebrity stylist and brand manager. 

Everyone in this clique is doing big things. So if you’re unfamiliar, it would be worth your while to learn about them and their hustle. The group represents cities across the nation including Detroit, St. Louis, Cleveland and Houston. In the meanwhile, Foot Locker will be bigging up all their good works and potent Black excellence on all its social channels. 

The full list of honorees are as follows:

Congrats to the The Sole List class of 2021. 

Foot Locker Celebrates Black Sneaker Influencers with ‘The Sole List’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

