LOCAL NEWS: Pour Cleveland Has Closed The Doors of Its Downtown Location For Good

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Another local establishment has shut down due to the effects related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Pour Cleveland, a well-known coffee shop in the area, has decided to pull the plug on its Downtown operation after seeing a steep “decline in sales.”

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The downtown coffee shop relied heavily on sporting events, tourism and the downtown workforce to fuel its revenue, all which still are far from back to normal. Pour Cleveland joins other downtown establishments such as Lola’s, Greenhouse Tavern and Geiger’s to have closed as a result of the pandemic.

Though its Downtown operation is no more, the business is still operation as it moves towards “e-commerce, selling internationally roasted coffee” online, where fans can continue to buy its products.

There might be a time when Pour Cleveland will return to the Downtown area, but a timeline has not been set.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Loop Images and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WEWS News 5 Cleveland