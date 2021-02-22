The Bijou Star Files: Ohio Corn Flakes Are Like Crack…Literally !?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 19, 2020:

$2.8 Million Worth Cocaine-Coated Corn Flaked Seized By Feds

Earlier this month, federal agents seized 44 pounds of cocaine-coated corn flakes. Read More

MALCOLM X’S FAMILY Claim New Letter Reveals NYPD, FBI CONSPIRED IN HIS MURDER

Malcolm X’s surviving family members are demanding his murder case be reopened after claiming they now have a letter that ropes the NYPD and FBI directly into his death. Read More

PATRICK MAHOMES & BRITTANY MATTHEWS WELCOME BABY GIRL, STERLING SKYE

Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, are proud, happy parents of a healthy baby girl … and the name is awesome! Read More

COVID-19 U.S. DEATHS SURPASS 500,000

COVID-19 has claimed an astonishing number of American lives — surpassing half a million Sunday — more than we lost on the battlefield in three combined wars. Read More

THE FAT BOYS’ PRINCE MARKIE DEE NEEDED HEART PROCEDURE BEFORE DEATH …According to Manager

Prince Markie Dee had a serious cardiovascular issue that had gone untreated, and his manager suspects that’s what caused his sudden death. Read More

KIM & KANYE DIVORCE KANYE’S MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES WON’T AFFECT JOINT CUSTODY

Kanye West’s mental health issues will not have an impact on Kim Kardashian’s move to share custody of their 4 kids, because there’s always been a safety net in place and that won’t change. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM KANYE WEST

Kim Kardashian has filed to divorce Kanye West after almost 7 years of marriage, but our sources say it’s as amicable as a divorce can be. Read More

TALIB KWELI’S WIFE DJ EQUE FILES FOR DIVORCE

Talib Kweli and his wife, DJ Eque, are calling it quits — or at least she is, because she’s filed for divorce. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion And Pardison Fontaine Pack On The PDA After Going IG Official

Pardison Fontaine is wasting no time in letting the world know that Megan Thee Stallion is his girlfriend. Read More

G Herbo May Have Revealed The Gender Of His And Taina’s Baby While On IG Live

G Herbo had a case of loose lips recently and he was spilling all types of tea while talking to his fans via Instagram Live. Read More

Debris From A United Airlines Plane Falls Into A Local Denver Community After The Plane Experiences Engine Failure

A community in Broomfield, Colorado received a surprise on Saturday when pieces of a United Airlines plane started to fall from the sky. Read More

Naomi Osaka Wins The Australian Open And Collects Her Fourth Grand Slam Title (Video)

Naomi Osaka has been killing it in the Australian Open, and today her hard work paid off. It was announced that she landed her fourth Grand Slam title with a straight-sets 6-4, 6-3 victory over Jennifer Brady. Read More

Publix Reportedly Offering Its 225,000 Employees $125 Gift Cards For Taking The COVID-19 Vaccine

According to recent reports, Publix is offering all of its 225,000 employees over $100 in gifts cards if they agree to take the vaccine. Read More

Two Women Allegedly Dressed Up As ‘Grannies’ To Get COVID-19 Vaccine (Video)

Health officials are busting out two women for allegedly trying to disguise themselves as “grannies” in a failed attempt to get a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Read More

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Not Return As Working Members Of The Royal Family

Last year Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made the decision to take a step back from the Royal Family, and on Friday it was announced that the couple has made the decision not to return as working members of the Royal Family. Read More

UCLA Gymnast Gets Memorable Phone Call From Janet Jackson, “Thank You For Sharing Your Talent”

A UCLA gymnast, who performed a routine solely to Janet Jackson hits, received one of the best phone calls of her life on Friday. Read More

Texas Grocery Store Gives Free Groceries To Customers After Losing Power

The devastating winter storm and “unprepared infrastructure” caused widespread power outages, and yet, one business affected has since made headlines. Read More

Michigan Woman Dies After Receiving Lung Transplant From Donor With COVID-19

A Michigan woman died after contracting COVID-19 after receiving a tainted double-lung transplant. Doctors say the donor harbored the virus that causes the disease even though the donor show no signs of illness and tested negative for the virus. Read More

TV Reporter And Crew Robbed At Gunpoint In Ecuador

A TV reporter and his crew were robbed by a gunman on Friday while shooting in Ecuador. Read More

Columbia University Professor Claims: “I Do Heroin Regularly For ‘Work Life Balance’”

Dr. Carl Hart is a brilliant Columbia University professor of psychology and neuroscience who chairs the psych department at the prestigious university and appears in Netflix’s documentary on the history of Crack Cocaine’s rise in the 1980s. He is also a self-professed heroin user. Read More

Cardi B Ties With Taylor Swift For Most No. 1s On Streaming Songs Chart

Cardi B has tied Taylor Swift for the most No. 1 songs on the Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart by a female artist. Read More

California Mom Says She’s Being Bullied By Fellow Parents for Selling Sexy Photos on OnlyFans

A California mom claims she’s being bullied by other parents at her kids’ school because of her new hustle — selling sexy photos on OnlyFans. Read More

Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith ‘Overjoyed’ to Announce They’re Expecting Another Child

Ne-Yo has announced that his wife, Crystal Smith, is pregnant. Read More

Ohio Woman Arrested for Leaving Children In Motel Room While She Worked Receives More Than $150,000 in Financial Support

Shaina Bell, the 24-year old mother of three whose story went viral after she was arrested in Liberty Township, Ohio, and charged with two counts of misdemeanor child endangerment, is getting some much-needed financial support. Read More

Texas Residents Receive Surging Energy Bills, Some as High as $10,000

Texans are getting bills as high as $10,000, one man in Dallas says his bill shows him owing more than $17,000. Read More

Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Can’t Grill His Alleged Mistresses In Their Divorce Proceedings — For Now

She tried, but Nicole Young won’t be able to legally grill three women she believes are Dr. Dre’s mistress about their relationships with her husband. Read More

Nick Cannon Returns To His Radio Show Months After Controversy Over Anti-Semitic Comments

Nick Cannon is getting his life back. The media personality has returned to his radio show on Merulo Media’s Power 106 in Los Angeles after being on hiatus since July 2020. Read More

Eve To Star In Pilot For ABC Drama ‘Queens’, Will Also Write Music For Series

Eve has moved on to her next project after leaving The Talk last year. Read More

Idris Elba Says He’ll Start Filming ‘Luther’ Movie This Year

A Luther film is officially in the works! Idris Elba, who starred in the popular series, confirmed that the highly-anticipated film will start production this year. Read More

