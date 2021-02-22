LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Public Library Reopens Most of Its Branches for Browsing

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

There is some good news for those who have been dependent on using the internet at libraries.

Cleveland Public Library has announced that its Downtown branch, along with several of the neighborhood branches, has once again opened its doors “to the public for browsing” as of Feb. 22.

Not all of the CPL branches are offering browsing.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

West Park, Woodland and Jefferson branches will continue to offer only curbside and walk-up services until 6 p.m. on Friday, April 2 when all operations cease for construction. The Public Administration Library at City Hall will remain closed due to limited hours at Cleveland City Hall.

Facial coverings and physical distancing are heavily required when entering and using the buildings.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images