Dr. Dre Got Off Some Bars Towards Ex-Wife, Calls Her “Greedy B*tch”

Dr. Dre has seemingly made a speedy recovery after suffering a brain aneurysm just last month and is back to work at a breakneck speed. A leaked snippet played by a member of the AfterMath’s production team featured bars from the legendary Compton producer that were aimed at his ex-wife Nicole Young and references his recent hospital stay.

As reported by HipHopNMore, DJ Silk played a portion of a KXNG Crooked and Dr. Dre collaboration rumored to be from the famed and long-awaited Detox album. While it isn’t known when or if the full-length will see the light of day, the rhymes said by Dre were recently recorded as evidenced by the song’s subject matter.

“Trying to kill me with them lies and that perjury/I see you trying to fuck me while I’m in surgery/In ICU, death bed, on some money shit / Greedy bitch, take a pick, girl you know how money get,” Dre rapped in the lines directed towards Nicole Young. After nearly 25 years of marriage, the pair’s union was over after Young filed for divorce.

The snippet has been uploaded to social media as expected but has been seemingly taken down. However, the clip in question can reportedly be found via online searches.

Photo: Getty

