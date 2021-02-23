CLOSE
Damon Amendolara Weighs In On The Chances Of Deshaun Watson Becoming A Panther

CBS Sports Radio Host Damon Amendolara joined Nick Wilson and Will Palaszczuk Tuesday Afternoon and gave his thoughts on if Deshaun Watson will come to Carolina and other NFL news.

Damon was first asked about a trade for Deshaun Watson and what the Panthers would have to give up in a trade.

“It is pretty obvious that David Tepper wants a franchise guy, and it is a good thing the Panthers are to make cap space, but I don’t know what the Texans will do with Deshaun and what they will want for Waston in a trade… the point is that it takes both teams to make a trade and I wonder what Houston will do…”

He also gave his thoughts on Teddy Bridgewater’s future in Carolina.

“Bridgewater was serviceable for the Panthers last year but not where the Panthers want to be next year and I feel for Bridgewater because it is not completely his fault…”

 

