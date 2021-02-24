The Bijou Star Files: Somebody Has Got ‘Black Tony’ Beat

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 24, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Arizona Man Arrested After Faking His Kidnapping To Avoid Going To Work

An Arizona man faked his kidnapping to get out of work. Read More

Kandi Burruss’ Ex Suggests She Was The Side Chick When She Got Pregnant With Daughter Riley

Kandi Burruss’ ex-boyfriend and father to her daughter Riley is shaking the table following a recent radio interview he did in which he shared his side of the story when it came to his and Kandi’s relationship. Read More

ELIJAH MCCLAIN Family Feels Vindicated …PANEL FINDS AURORA PD IN THE WRONG!!!

Elijah McClain was dealt with in a severely uncalled-for manner by Aurora, CO cops and paramedics — so says an independent panel investigating the 23-year-old Black man’s death … and now his family wants the officers criminally charged. Read More

‘RHOA’ STAR SHEREE WHITFIELD REIGNITES OLD FLAME… After His Prison Release

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Sheree Whitfield is free to love whoever she wants … now that the guy she wants is free from prison! Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT Cactus Jack Does it Again …HUGE CROWD AT WEHO POP-UP!!!

Travis Scott’s whipped up another frenzy over the launch of one of his new projects … this time it went down in front of a newsstand. Read More

TIGER WOODS ROD, SCREWS AND PINS TO REPAIR BADLY DAMAGED LEG… Doctors Confirm

Tiger Woods suffered comminuted open fractures in his right leg — meaning the bone was shattered in at least 2 places and broke through the skin — so doctors used a rod to stabilize it, according to Tiger’s medical team. Read More

CHRISSY TEIGEN THANKS FOR THE UNFOLLOW, BIDEN …*&%#@$* I am FREE!!!

Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter dreams came true when she got a follow from President Biden, and now they’ve come true again … because he clicked “unfollow.” Read More

DRE TRASHES ESTRANGED WIFE IN NEW SONG …Calls Her ‘Greedy Bitch’

Dr. Dre seems to be letting out his frustrations over his pending divorce with Nicole Young in his music — and he’s not being very subtle about it either. Read More

MIRACLE PUPPY ‘SKIPPER’ BORN WITH 6 LEGS Doing Surprisingly Well!!!

Here’s a verrrry good girl with a little extra pep in her steps … she was born with 6 legs but veterinarians say the pooch is miraculously beating the odds. Read More

Barack Obama Says He Once Broke A Classmate’s Nose For Calling Him A Racial Slur

We all know our forever President Barack Obama exhibited a lot of grace and poise while he was in office but recently he admitted that back in the day, he had to put the paws on a classmate for calling him out of his name. Read More

DaBaby Shoots His Shot At 50 Cent To Be A Part Of His New Show “The 50th Law”

When discussing some of the most popular urban TV shows, 50 Cent’s name must be included in the conversation. You can’t hop on social media without folks talking about his shows ‘Power,’ ‘ Power Book II: Ghost,” or the highly anticipated ‘Black Mafia Family’ show, based on the life of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. Read More

Jada Pinkett Smith Launches Sustainable Personal Care Line ‘Hey Humans’ At Target

It was recently announced that Jada has officially launched her own sustainable personal care brand that will be available at one of the most popular retail chains in the country…Target! Read More

Idris Elba Reveals He Has New Music Coming With Megan Thee Stallion & Davido!

This might sound like a bit of a shocker to those of you who are only familiar with Idris Elba on the big screen, but he has been making music for some time now and it looks like he has some more heat on the way! Read More

Meek Mill Says He Apologized To Vanessa Bryant In Private After She Called Him Out For Controversial Kobe Lyrics

Meek Mill has been having some rough days recently, Roomies. Just last week he was caught in the middle of some interesting events with Tekashi 69 and Wack 100, and he found himself in the hot seat after mentioning Kobe Bryant’s name on a new track with Lil Baby. Read More

Border Patrol Finds Over $1 Million In Cocaine During Traffic Stops

Border Patrol agents located more than $1 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop last week near San Diego. Read More

At-Home Shots Of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Will Roll Out In New York City

New York City plans to distribute Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to its senior residences once the vaccine maker receives approval for emergency use authorization. Read More

50 Cent And Kenya Barris To Collaborate On New Netflix Series Based On 50’s Book “The 50th Law”

Kenya Barris and 50 Cent are teaming up to bring Fif’s book The 50th Law to Netflix. Read More

CDC Releases List Of Most Common COVID-19 Vaccination Side Effects

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new information about the most common side effects Americans reported after receiving Pfizer or Moderna‘s COVID-19 vaccines. Read More

Daniel Kaluuya Reveals He Wasn’t Invited To The Get Out Premiere And Spent The Night In Bed

Daniel Kaluuya has revealed he wasn’t invited to the premiere of his movie “Get Out” and instead spent the night in bed. Read More

Gladys Knight & Alessia Cara Will Perform At The NBA All-Star Game

Legendary soul singer Gladys Knight and Grammy-winning vocalist Alessia Cara will perform at the NBA All-Star 2021 game in Atlanta. Read More

Safaree Says Getting Married Was One Of His Biggest Mistakes

Safaree Samuels and his wife Erica Mena got into a nasty war of words on Twitter after Safaree expressed regret about getting married. Read More

Father-To-Be Killed After Gender Reveal System Exploded

Christopher Pekny, 28, was building a system in the Catskills town of Liberty for his child’s gender-reveal party when it exploded just before noon Sunday, state police said. Read More

Taraji P. Henson Says She Was ‘Gutted’ As She Reveals She Made $40K For ‘The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button’ Role, Co-Stars Reportedly Made Millions

Taraji P. Henson’s role in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button was a vital one, but the actress has now revealed just how much she made from the film. Read More

Lee Daniels Reveals Patti LaBelle Helped Him Overcome Past Drug Addiction

With the upcoming release of his new film, ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’, director/producer Lee Daniels is giving details on his project and opening up about his past drug addiction. Read More

En Vogue’s Dawn Robinson Reveals Group Made ‘2 Cents A Record’ In Earlier Days, Explains Why She Refuses To Reunite With The Ladies: The Jealousy Is Still There

In an exclusive interview with Dawn Robinson revealed her truth about what took place with En Vogue and why she ultimately left the group. Read More

Four Board Members of Texas Power Grid Operator Resign After Deadly Winter Storms

Four board members of Texas’ complete and utter failure of a power grid operator announced their decision to resign on Tuesday. Read More

Hollywood Foreign Press Association Admits It Has No Black Voters Amid Shocking Golden Globes Snubs

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association — the people responsible for nominating and selecting those who receive and win Golden Globes — is responding to reports the organization has zero Black members. Read More

