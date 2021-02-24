Lizzo’s Extra Long Braid And Gold Fronts Are The Mood All 2021

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Who do you know that can create a vibe better than Lizzo? Via her Instagram page, she seems like the friend every woman needs in their corner. She’s the homegirl that will hype you up with positive affirmations and encourage you to flaunt what your mama gave you in the name of self love. Everyone needs a Lizzo in their lives!

Today the singer gave around-the-way-girl vibes when she debuted an extra long kinky ponytail with a set of grills in her mouth on her Instagram page. In the post she wrote, “NEW L.ZO MAGAZINE PRESENTS: From the mind of @THESHELBYSWAIN… “PONYTAIL LONG AF”

creative direction & hair @theshelbyswain shot by @bonnienichoalds $$ makeup @iwantalexx $$ nails @erierinailz $$$ styled @romansipe produced by @chawntamarie ps WE AINT ADD THAT SPARKLE THAT WAS THE SUN FRREAL ”

Celebrity hairstylist Shelby Swain, also known as the “Beyonce of baby hair”, is usually the person behind Lizzo’s gorgeous, elaborate hairstyles. This extra long ponytail is such a vibe that I feel inclined to recreate the look for summer-time brunching. I mean, how could you not love this chic, kinky goodness?

Lizzo also displayed a set of diamond and gold grills with her name encrusted on the front. Accessorized with oversized earrings, extra long nails, and jeweled hair clips, our girl is ready to shut it down in the bare streets of California.

A mood!

What do you think? Are you loving Lizzo’s new look?

