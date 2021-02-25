Bobby Shmurda Was Booked And Busy On His First Day Out Of Prison

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

After six years of time served in prison, Bobby Shmurda is finally a free man. The Brooklyn rapper swiftly exited the corrections facility on February 23 on a conditional release of parole supervision until 2026. It’s a long-awaited victory that has kept family and friends patiently waiting to see him reclaim the promising career he left behind.

Fans and well-wishers on social media were showering the “Hot N*gga” rapper with love and praise, which eventually translated to a whopping 3 million new followers on Instagram. They were on Shmurda watch awaiting the first image or video to surface that chronicles his first moments fresh out the bink.

Biggz Locain, a friend and alleged GS9 gang affiliate, picked up Shmurda from prison where he was immediately greeted with new jewelry, a swanky ride, and custom “Shmurda Kit” Louis Vuitton briefcases that were handpainted by Black contemporary artist Al-Baseer Holly. Twitter roasted the women in the photo not realizing how much they held him down during his bid.

Eventually, Bobby called his mom during the car ride in celebration of his new freedom. She was understandably hyped by the sight of her son finally enjoying his life again.

It turns out that the car was headed to the airport where a private plane waited to scoop him away, thanks to his old friend Quavo. The Migos star promised to bring his friend home in style just two days before reuniting. “I’m personally gonna go pick up Bobby Shmurda. I’m ‘bout to go get him. I’m gonna let him show you how I’m gonna pick him up, yessir. It’s gonna be big,” he told Billboard.

Quavo picked Bobby shmurda up in a private jet 🛩 Welcome home Bobby!! pic.twitter.com/jRppV1unSW — HipHopCenter (@HipHopCenterNow) February 23, 2021

No word on what went down during the plan ride, but Shmurda definitely dumped the prison rags and traded them in for some Prada drip. Upon landing, he was met by a ceremonious welcome party with his entourage on the tarmac.

Welcome Home Gang Stayed Down We BACK UP!! pic.twitter.com/8Usmqjw6AD — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) February 23, 2021

Epic Records executive Sylvia Rhone went viral on Twitter after users confused her for Shmurda’s mother when the two shared a strange emotional embrace. Thanks to her, the Shmurda She Wrote star was finally awarded his platinum and gold plaques for singles “Hot N***a” (certified 5x platinum), “Bobby B*tch” (Platinum), “Computers” w/ Rowdy Rebel, and ‘Shmurda She Wrote’ (both of which went gold).

Bobby Shmurda came home to 4 new plaques 💿 pic.twitter.com/q5HVF5CI2P — Plug 🔌 (@RappersPlug) February 23, 2021

Celebrity whisperer Karen Civil was also in attendance working her magic behind the scenes, per usual. It’s unclear what she’s working on with the newly freed rapper, but some photos surfaced on social media with a filming crew documenting what could possibly be an interview or a documentary co-starring Quavo.

Quavo gave Bobby Shmurda a few stacks to help him get on his feet after coming home from prison 💯 pic.twitter.com/Msp3L7EVtq — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) February 23, 2021

After a few hours passed and a second outfit change, Shmurda finally made his way to see Rowdy Rebel. If you remember, both rappers and 13 GS9 gang affiliates were arrested for criminal possession, attempted assault, attempted murder, conspiracy, and criminal possession of a weapon back in 2014.

Shmurda’s reluctance to snitch on Rebel in exchange for a shorter sentence kept him in prison longer, but in turn, reduced his co-conspirator’s sentence from 12 to 7 years.

The clip shows Rebel, who was freed from state prison in December, meeting Shmurda for the first time since their arrests.

Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel meet again pic.twitter.com/TDko769cVg — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) February 24, 2021

At the end of the night, friends and family gathered in a non-socially distanced extravaganza to welcome the rapper home. Overall, Bobby Shmurda’s first day of freedom was hectic and full of overdue love. Respect.

Bobby Shmurda reunites with his mom and gives her a bag 💰❤️ pic.twitter.com/rcfNvuKKcw — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) February 24, 2021

Bobby Shmurda takes a photo with his mother and god daughters at his “Welcome Home” party pic.twitter.com/aQItWDkieu — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) February 24, 2021

Bobby Shmurda Was Booked And Busy On His First Day Out Of Prison was originally published on hiphopwired.com

