The Bijou Star Files: Wendy Williams, Idris Elba & K. Michelle’s Butt

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 26, 2021:

Wendy Williams Alleges K. Michelle Leaked Silicone From Her Butt Implants On Idris Elba’s Sheets When They Were Dating

Wendy Williams was living up to her messy reputation today, speaking on K. Michelle and that viral video of her butt falling out of place while dancing. Read More

LADY GAGA NEW VIDEO SHOWS DOG WALKER SHOOTING …And Suspects’ Getaway

Dramatic, upsetting video, of the actual confrontation between the shooters and Lady Gaga’s dog walker which ended with the dog walker shot and 2 of her dogs stolen. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN SINGLE & SWANKY… First Night Out After Divorce Filing

Kim Kardashian made sure she stood out on her first night out as a single lady … in a skintight dress … and nothing on her ring finger. Read More

EX-TEAM USA GYMNASTICS COACH JOHN GEDDERT DEAD BY SUICIDE Hours After Sexual Assault Charges Filed

John Geddert is dead, according to state officials AND Geddert’s attorney — reportedly taking his own life after sexual assault charges were filed against him. Read More

POTATO HEAD Don’t Call Me Mister …I’M GENDER-NEUTRAL NOW!!!

Hasbro now says they will still sell individual Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head toys, but the brand name and logo are still ditching the “Mr.” Read More

TIGER WOODS HERE’S WHY BLOOD WASN’T TESTED… After Brutal Crash

There are a lot of questions surrounding why cops didn’t take a sample of Tiger Woods’ blood after his rollover crash … but the fact of the matter is, there was simply no reason for them to do so because there was no evidence Tiger was impaired at the time of the crash. Read More

AMERICAN AIRLINES FBI ‘AWARE’ OF PILOT UFO SIGHTING IN NM… FAA Shoots It Down

Well this is interesting — the FAA is refuting the pilot’s sighting at that time in New Mexico,… “FAA air traffic controllers did not see any object in the area on their radarscopes.” Read More

Barack Obama Speaks Out About Reparations & Says It’s ‘Justified’

As the conversation around social justice and racism continue to be an ongoing topic, many people are vocal about reparations. Read More

Judge Denies Motion To Lift Gag Order Off Of Tory Lanez In Megan Thee Stallion Case

Tory Lanez will have to continue to remain silent when it pertains to all things Megan Thee Stallion after a judge denied his attorney’s motion today to lift the gag order from her client. Read More

Kirk Franklin And His Choir Took Social Media To Church With Their Tiny Desk Concert

Everybody get your praise on! #KirkFranklin and his gospel choir closed out NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” series for Black History Month and social media was not disappointed! Read More

Twitter Announces New Feature ‘Super Follow’ Which Allows Users To Charge For Exclusive Content

Today Twitter announced that they were planning on working on new features that would allow users to monetize from the platform. Read More

Woman Turns Capitol Rioter Ex-Boyfriend Into The FBI After He Called Her A “Moron”

A woman turned her ex-boyfriend into the FBI for storming the Capitol after he called her a “moron” via text message. Read More

Kyrie Irving Reignites Movement To Make Kobe Bryant The NBA Logo

Kyrie Irving is pushing to reignite the movement to have Kobe Bryant’s likeness used as the official NBA logo. Read More

Mom Of 7-Month-Old Upset That Daycare Worker Gave The Baby To A Stranger

A Florida daycare is in hot water after a distraught mother filed an administrative complaint after her 7-month-old baby was handed over to a stranger by a staffer. Read More

Manhattan DA Finally Receives Donald Trump’s Long-Sought Tax Records

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has finally obtained Donald Trump’s tax records. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s protection from investigators’ subpoena that requested the long-sought documents. Read More

Capitol Police Chief Warns Extremists “Want To Blow Up The Capitol” During Biden’s Address To Congress

The U.S. Capitol Police Chief is warning that intelligence has found that extremists could be planning an attack. Read More

17 Apple Mini Stores Are Coming To Target

Apple and Target are teaming up to bring us a new “enhanced shopping experience” — mini Apple stores. There will be 17 new Apple mini-stores popping up in the coming months. The stores will offer an assortment of Apple products. Read More

Maryland Teacher’s Aid Masturbated On Zoom; Thought Virtual Lesson Was Over

A Maryland teacher’s aide was seen masturbating on a zoom call with eighth-graders. He vows that he thought the virtual lesson had ended. Read More

Paramount+ Announces The Revival of Behind the Music, Yo! MTV Raps, and Unplugged

On Wednesday, streaming platform Paramount+ announced that it’s bringing music and original programs back to our TV screens. Read More

Brooklyn Man Arrested For Series Of Attacks On ‘Light Skinned’ Women

Prosecutors say that a 29-year-old Brooklyn man was charged Wednesday with 52 counts in seven separate attacks on “light-skinned” women in East Williamsburg since August of last year. Read More

DaniLeigh Wants To Move On From DaBaby, Responds To DaBaby’s Ex Meme

Recently it was reported that the rapper DaBaby and his girlfriend DaniLeigh called it quits. Read More

