LOCAL NEWS: East Cleveland Councilwoman Advises Drivers to Be a Lot More Cautious

Party crasher: Driver charged with OVI after driving jeep into pool.

East Cleveland has seen a higher than usual number of vehicles that are going so fast that it has been resulting in accidents.

That is why the city’s Councilwoman Juanita Gowdy has announced a travel advisory that is being issued out for “the high number of police chases that resulted in crashes in the city.”

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

In the letter, Gowdy, of Ward 2, urged all residents and those traveling through the City of East Cleveland to obey traffic laws and comply with an officer’s request if stopped.

Gowdy just wants drivers to “proceed with extra caution and remain aware of your surroundings” and to “please obey the traffic laws.”

To see the entire letter, click here.

 

Click here to read more. 

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of WENN

Close