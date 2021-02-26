CLOSE
The Rise of Drill Music

The Drill scene has made its way across the world, but who's the King of Drill now?

There have been a plethora of new genres added to what we call HIP-HOP or RAP, from your typical “mumble” to your smooth “trap-soul” vibes. But, there’s one particular genre that’s been making noise since it first hit the scene, and we call it Drill music. Introduced to us in 2010, Drill lyrics reflect the street life and can be gritty, and very aggressive.

Our ears were able to indulge in this new sound in late 2012 when Chicago legend Chief Keef hit the scene with his iconic “Love Sosa”. Many say Cheif Keef, and other Chicagoans such as FBG Duck, Young Chop, Lil Durk, Lil JOJO, Bibby, and Lil Reese were the god-fathers in the Drill scene. There are a lot more to name coming out of Chicago, who impacted the drill wave within the world of hip-hop. Since the death of many prominent Chicago drill rappers such as, FBG Duck, Tray Savage, and King Von, the throne for the Drill scene is up in the air. Although Chicago is still relevant with Polo G, Lil Durk, and G Herbo, real Drill music has been on pause for a while.

But, there are many other cities near and far coming for the throne in the scene. New York and the U.K. are in the ring, fighting for the belt. New York dabbled into the drill movement with the late Pop Smoke, with his aggrieves tone, he swept the airwaves with a new sound for what we know as Drill but with a New York twist. Welcome to the Party, Meet The Woo, War, and Shake The Room was just a taste of the NY drill music, Pop brought to the table. Now with Pop Smoke untimely death, Fivio Foreign hit the ground running with his single “Big Drip”, and the newest member to the NY drill scene CJ creepy up behind with his hit single “WHOOPTY”, which rose to #10 on the Billboard Top 100. The U.K. has merely aligned itself with being a prominent Drill music market with a huge Chicago influence, U.K. is bringing the gritty streets of London to the forefront. M-Trap is by far the most known drill rapper in the U.K. although he currently serving a life sentence for the death of 15-year-old, M-Trap aka Junior Simpson is the reason why the U.K. is now considered a contender within the Drill scene.

 

Although Chicago is the birthplace of Drill music, the title of King of Drill is in the air, and with the summer of 2021 approaching, this new yet energetic genre of music is up for grabs! Who will be the next Kings of Drilling?

