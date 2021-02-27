CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Angela Stanton King Slams Her Son for Transitioning Into a Woman

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

"The Redemption Project With Van Jones" Atlanta Screening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

It is no secret that Angela Stanton King has emerged as a full-fledged supporter for former President Donald Trump after he had pardoned her.  Not to mention she has fully become one of the most extreme right-wing political figures of today.

Now, she’s taking her current political stance even further by not only going against the LGBTQ+ communities, but also showing extreme disapproval on social media for her son as he transitions into being a woman.

From EURweb:

In a series of tweets on Feb. 16, she detailed why she doesn’t co-sign with the gender bender movement.

King had ran for a seat in last fall’s election to run for Congress in the state of Georgia in the 5th district, but lost out to Nikema Williams.

Revelations of her rant and opinion comes as she has a speaking engagement coming up this weekend:

King has been tapped to speak on a panel at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), which kicked off today (Feb. 26) in Orlando, Florida.

Given that she is full on “MAGA” and even linked to QAnon, it is not surprising she is part of that event.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Megan Varner and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Paras Griffin and Getty Images

MAGA Land Mad They Landed On No-Fly Lists Following Bootleg Coup, Twitter Loves This Song
15 photos

Videos
Latest
American Conservative Union Holds Annual Conference In Florida
How a Gold Statue of 45 Stole the…
 1 hour ago
02.27.21
Young Rock - Season 1
LOCAL NEWS: Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson Takes to…
 2 hours ago
02.27.21
Celebrities Visit Build - January 29, 2020
K. Michelle Announces That She and Keyshia Cole…
 2 hours ago
02.27.21
Sen. David Purdue Holds Election Night Event In Atlanta
Angela Stanton King Slams Her Son for Transitioning…
 3 hours ago
02.27.21
Exclusives
Close