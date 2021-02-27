CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson Takes to Social Media to Support Cleveland Sports Writer Fighting Cancer

Young Rock - Season 1

One of the biggest superstars in the world of wrestling and acting has recently took time out of his schedule and show some love online.

Matt Loede, who does work for Outkick and NEO Sports Insiders, has been battling stage four lymphoma since 2019 and received a lot of encouragement from others.

The biggest support came from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson through a video message after “one of Loede’s friends reached out” to the celebrity.

Here is what Johnson had to say to Loede.

This comes as Loede received some news in regards to his cancer.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Loede shared the news in January that despite numerous rounds of chemotherapy, his cancer still remained in three small spots. That news in January was an indicator that the cancer will likely remain for the rest of his life.

In the update in January, Loede said that his body could not handle any additional chemotherapy and instead he would be given a medicine to hopefully prevent the three spots from growing and allow him to live a normal life, thanking everyone who had been supporting and praying for him along his journey.

He also tested positive for COVID-19 shortly thereafter and had to be “in the hospital with a fever and bad cough.”  He was able to recover.

As for the video, which Loede appreciates, Johnson followed up with another tweet on how surprised it went viral and became a hit online.

Here’s a huge thanks to Johnson for showing what an amazing person he is.

 

