Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued By Miami Stripper

Since his release from prison, the well-known hip-hop snitch is now being sued by a stripper for allegedly hitting her in the head with a champagne bottle!

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

The New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is being sued for aggravated assault by a Miami stripper, who claimed he hit her over the head with a very expensive bottle of champagne. Alexis Salaberrios filed a lawsuit on Friday (Feb. 26) claiming 6ix9ine threw a “deadly object with intent to commit serious bodily injury”. The incident took place in Miami at the Gold Rush Cabaret on Saturday (Feb. 20). There were reports that Tekashi 6ix9ine threw a champagne bottle after someone in the crowd called him a “rat”, 6ix9ine claimed he meant to throw the bottle at someone else but it hit Alexis Salaberrios. Ms. Salaberrios was reportedly taken to the ER and received several staples. On top of the 6ix9ine lawsuit, Alexis Salaberrios is also suing Gold Rush Cabaret for gross negligence, claiming there wasn’t enough security. She claims that the Gold Rush staff peer pressured her into not getting the police involved after Tekashi was escorted out of the club.

6ix9ine’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro claims that his client was not involved in any such incident. He added that the surveillance within the club would be able to clear his name from this alleged encounter. Tekashi was previously arrested in November 2018 for weapons charges, drug trafficking, and racketeering involving the Nine Trey Gangsta Blood gang. Tekashi entered a plea deal in Feb. 2019, testifying against the former members of his gang, which lead to an early release from prison in April 2020.

[caption id="attachment_942543" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] This past weekend social media was abuzz with the video of Meek Mill and Tekashi Snitch9ine barking at each other when they crossed paths outside of a club somewhere in The A. Naturally social media had their opinions about the encounter and though not many people took Tekashi’s side, they weren’t exactly riding with Meek Mill in the situation either. Now Wack 100 has decided to add his two cents on the matter and sho ’nuff the LA Blood criticized the Philadelphia rapper for even addressing the Brooklyn dime dropper at all. Taking to IG to air out his frustrations on the matter, Wack reminded everyone how Meek’s team chased Safaree around the block at BET Weekend a few years back, which he said “pissed me off” because Safaree was a non-affiliate and “very humble individual.” Insinuating that Meek picks and chooses when to flex and basically front for the gram, Wack said Meek’s actions were a “disgrace” to the city of Philadelphia and even says “6ix9ine won that one.” https://www.instagram.com/tv/CLSe3NSAUaa/?utm_source=ig_embed Though it seems like Meek hasn’t addressed the situation, HotNewHipHop is reporting that Meek did indeed respond to Wack’s video only to retract what he put out there. Then Meek had this to say on IG, accompanied by a video which appeared to be a recording of Wack 100 talking greasy about one of his friends. Meek later deleted it: This is @wack100 talking behind his “blood homie” back to me when he supposed to be smoke! Never believe this old manipulator. He really pusssy and will have you crash to protect hisself… It’s sad you out here tryna mislead the youngins on the net… You run up on me if you wanna set a example! You biting your homie back out to opps while it’s on, LOL. You were excited from that Nip situation IDK how they let you rock in LA… I think you a Fed also! Didn’t you just get shot off the net? LOL #Wack100Exposed I love going at you fake bullies…” We wonder what made Meek take down that post? Still, Wack got wind of the post and threw up the old video of Meek and his crew chasing the “humble individual,” Safaree with a caption that read “Selective Politicking.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CLSme6qAR3G/?utm_source=ig_embed Wack then again added more fuel to the growing fire by reposting a video from one Jordan Tower who made a video about the situation and questioned whether Meek was frontin’ for clout with hashtag #MEEKWASHINGTON THE ACTOR. https://www.instagram.com/tv/CLT0_hmAuZD/?utm_source=ig_embed Tekashi somewhere thanking God that Meek is getting all the backlash and not him right now. Peep some of the ongoing reactions.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued By Miami Stripper  was originally published on kysdc.com

