The Bijou Star Files: When Gucci Mane Robbed French Montana !?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 1, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Deb Antney Recalls When Gucci Mane Robbed French Montana of $5000

While visiting “Drink Champs,” Deb Antney recalled an instance where Gucci Mane robbed French Montana for $5,000. “Gucci didn’t like French,” she revealed. Read More

D’Angelo Was Supposed to Battle Maxwell in Verzuz, Swizz Beatz Reveals

D’Angelo headlined a VERZUZ event live from the Apollo Theater, breaking from the program’s format, leading as a solo artist with appearances from Method Man, Redman, and H.E.R.

Read More

TIGER WOODS Pro Golfers Honor Him …ROCK THE RED AT DIFFERENT TOURNEYS

Tiger Woods was top of mind in the professional golf world this weekend, and you could tell as much by what everyone on the green was wearing … Big Cat’s colors themselves. Read More

BREONNA TAYLOR: GEORGIA TEACHER SAYS SHE CAUSED HER OWN DEATH

A Georgia high school teacher is fending off calls for her firing after she told her students Breonna Taylor caused her own death by hanging out with bad people. Read More

KELLY FULLY VACCINATED …Got Both Doses in Prison

Kellymight feel like he’s trapped in a prison cell, but he’s in a better place than much of the country when it comes to being vaccinated … because we’ve learned he’s already received his second dose. Read More

EL CHAPO’S WIFE NO EXTRA SECURITY IN JAIL …Despite Alleged Role in Hubby’s Escapes

El Chapo’s wife is getting the same treatment as any other inmate, according to her lawyer … which is interesting, considering she’s accused of plotting the drug lord’s infamous prison breaks. Read More

LADA GAGA DOGS FOUND TIED TO POLE IN ALLEY… Finder To Get $500,000 Reward

Lady Gaga’s 2 French Bulldogs that were stolen this week were tied to a pole in an alley, miles from where they were dognapped, and the finder is in for a big reward … Read More

VANESSA BRYANT Slams Evan Rachel Wood …FOR CALLING KOBE ‘RAPIST’ UPON DEATH

Vanessa Bryant caught wind not everyone had nice things to say about her late husband, Kobe, upon his death … including Evan Rachel Wood, who labeled him a “rapist.” Read More

BILL MAHER CANCEL CULTURE IS DESTROYING AMERICA

Bill Maher took aim at cancel culture, saying it’s become McCarthyism in reverse. Read More

GORILLA GLUE WOMAN DISCOVERS LUMP IN EACH BREAST …During Boob Job Consult

Tessica Brown’s joy after getting Gorilla Glue removed from her hair … is giving way to a serious scare — doctors found lumps in her breasts. Read More

LENNOX LEWIS OPEN TO MIKE TYSON REMATCH ‘If The People Want It’

Lennox Lewis says he’d seriously consider getting back in the ring with Mike Tyson for a long-awaited rematch … but only if there was a serious demand. Read More

CARDI B & HENNESSY DEFAMATION SUIT’S A MONEY GRAB …See Right Through It, Judge

Cardi B and her sister say the people suing them over a MAGA dispute on the beach are just looking for an easy payday … and they want the lawsuit tossed out of court. Read More

ICE CUBE RIPS WARNER BROS OVER ‘FRIDAY’ …Let Me Make Sequels!!!

Ice Cube is just as pissed as you are that there hasn’t been a “Friday” sequel in nearly 20 years, and he’s blaming Warner Bros for blocking the franchise. Read More

Bambi Reveals That She & Lil Scrappy Are Expecting Baby No. 3

Congrats are in order to Bambi and Lil Scrappy. It looks like their family is expanding with another little one on the way. Read More

Karl-Anthony Towns Showers Jordyn Woods With Gifts On Her Late Father’s Birthday

Karl-Anthony Towns has shown his love for his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, in many different ways, and on her late father’s birthday, he took things up a notch as he proceeded to show his love. Read More

Kevin Durant Checks Kash Doll For Referring To Herself As ‘KD’ In Sexual Tweet

Will the real “KD” please stand up?!? Kevin Durant is letting people know there’s only one “KD” and it’s certainly not Kash Doll. Read More

Black Excellence Was On Full Display At The Golden Globes—As Chadwick Boseman, Daniel Kaluuya, Andra Day & More Take Home Awards!

Actors such as the late Chadwick Boseman, Daniel Kaluuya and newcomer Andra Day all took home the coveted award for their standout performances this year. Read More

DaniLeigh Reflects On Her Relationship With DaBaby: “We All Make Mistakes When We’re In Love & Dumb”

DaniLeigh stunned the internet when she announced that she and DaBaby had decided to call it quits in early February. Since then, Dani has been living her best life on social media, promoting her music and her clothing collaborations. Read More

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations As Second Former Aide Comes Forward: “I Acknowledge Some Of The Things I Have Said Have Been Misinterpreted As An Unwanted Flirtation”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently addressed the sexual misconduct allegations against him, as a second former aide of his has come forward. In addition to fully denying the allegations, Andrew Cuomo also offered an apology, while acknowledging that some things he said in the past were taken as “unwanted flirtation.” Read More

Indiana Principal Gives Student Haircut Instead Of Disciplining Him After The Boy Was Sent To His Office For Wearing A Hat (Video)

Kindness and understanding goes a long way, especially when we’re dealing with children. In a country where Black students are disproportionately disciplined and criminalized for their Black features, an Indiana principal saw an opportunity to help his student instead of penalize him. Read More

Eve & Naturi Naughton To Star In ‘Queens’–A Hip Hop Drama About A Fictional 90s Rap Group

Eve and Naturi Naughton are gearing up to star in a new drama pilot that will give fans a nostalgic look at hip hop in the 90s. The two ladies have just been confirmed to star in the hip hop drama ‘Queens’—which centers around four friends who were once a part of a superstar female rap group. Read More

Vanessa Bryant Files A Complaint To Publicly Name The Deputies That Are Accused Of Sharing Photos Of The Kobe Bryant Crash Site

It looks like Vanessa Bryant wants the public to know the names of the deputies that have been accused of allegedly taking photos at the crash site where Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others tragically lost their lives. Read More

Eddie Murphy Confirms Hilarious ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Story About Playing Basketball With Prince

In a recent interview, Eddie confirmed that the basketball game definitely happened and was just as hilarious as it was on the show. Read More

Kanye West Spent Over $12M Of His Own Money On 2020 Presidential Bid

In a Federal Election Commission report, the rapper contributed $12.5 million of his own money and raised a little over $2 million from outside donors. Read More

Virginia School Will Drop Dr. Seuss Books From ‘Read Across America’ Event, Citing ‘Strong Racial Undertones’

A Virginia school district has elected to drop Dr. Seuss from its annual Read Across America event, citing “strong racial undertones.” The event occurs on March 2, which falls on Dr. Seuss’s birthday, causing the event to focus on his popular children’s books. Read More

JetBlue Eliminates Overhead Bin Carry-On Option From Basic Fare

New York-based airline carrier JetBlue overhauled its fare structure, eliminating ticket-change fees for all tiers except for its most basic fare. However, there are also other changes coming to the company’s most basic fare option. Read More

California Plastic Surgeon Appears In Traffic Court From The Operating Room

Thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many court appearances have gone virtual; one California plastic surgeon took it too far. In the cringe-inducing video, you can clearly see him appearing in traffic court from the operating room. Read More

LeBron James Claps Back At Zlatan Ibrahimovic, “I Would Never Shut Up About Things That Are Wrong”

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James clapped back at Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Friday after the footballer criticized him for getting involved in social causes. Read More

FAA Proposes $27,500 Fine For Passenger Accused Of Hitting Flight Attendants

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants a civil penalty of nearly $27,500 against a passenger accused of physically striking a flight attendant in the face after being asked to leave the plane. Read More

Johnson & Johnson’s Single-Dose Vaccine Approved By FDA For Emergency Use

The Food and Drug Administration has finally approved Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, making it the third available vaccine approved to fight against the pandemic. Read More

Live Nation CEO Believes U.S. Festivals Will Proceed By Mid Summer

Live Nation is confident that U.S. festivals will proceed by mid-summer after the U.K. says concerts can operate at 100% capacity by June. Read More

Mitch McConnell Say He Would ‘Absolutely’ Support Donald Trump If He Captures The Republican Presidential Nomination In 2024

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he would “absolutely” support disgraced Donald Trump if he were to run for president in 2024. Read More

Beyond Meat Signs A Deal With McDonald’s And Yum Brands

Beyond Meat has just struck two new major deals–one with McDonald’s and one with Yum Brands–that will bring new plant-based items to fast food restaurant menus. Read More

Beyoncé’s Father, Mathew Knowles, to Exit the Music Industry

Mathew Knowles has announced that he’ll be retiring from the music industry. Read More

Lawyer Seeks Criminal Sexual Assault Investigation Against T.I. and Tiny

A New York–based lawyer has sent letters to authorities based on accounts of 11 people who say they’ve been “victimized” by the celebrity couple T.I and Tiny.Read More

Kanye West Reportedly Tried To Sell Jewelry He Bought Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are officially heading toward divorce. But now the rapper is being accused of trying to make a profit off of his soon-to-be ex’s jewelry he bought for her during their happier days. Read More

Chance The Rapper Is Suing His Ex-Manager For $3 Million, Alleges He Damaged His Reputation

Chance The Rapper has taken legal action against his former manager, Pat Corcoran in Cook County Court with accusations that he took advantage of his position with Chance The Rapper, Read More

