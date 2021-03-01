CLOSE
OHIO NEWS: COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Is Being Expanded

Some good news have been made in Ohio regarding who will get the COVID-19 vaccines in the state.

Governor Mike DeWine announced in a March 1 press conference that more individuals are being required as part of an expansion in the vaccination program.  This means the start of Phase 1C and Phase 2 are slated to begin soon.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

He said that approximately 246,000 people are eligible under the new Phase 1C.

As seen in the graphic below, the new phase includes those with certain medical conditions and also those with certain jobs:

The lowering of the age minimum at 60 will add more Ohioans to be vaccinated.

Everyone in the group that is being added will start receiving the shots on March 4, according to Gov. DeWine.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

