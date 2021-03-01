OHIO NEWS: COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Is Being Expanded

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Some good news have been made in Ohio regarding who will get the COVID-19 vaccines in the state.

Governor Mike DeWine announced in a March 1 press conference that more individuals are being required as part of an expansion in the vaccination program. This means the start of Phase 1C and Phase 2 are slated to begin soon.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

He said that approximately 246,000 people are eligible under the new Phase 1C. As seen in the graphic below, the new phase includes those with certain medical conditions and also those with certain jobs:

NEW ➡ Today I’m announcing the priority groups we’ve identified to be part of Phase 1C of Ohio’s vaccination program. This includes certain professions and those with certain medical conditions not covered in previous phases. pic.twitter.com/CDQgkLNup5 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 1, 2021

More details on the occupations that qualify for vaccination in Phase 1C ⬇ pic.twitter.com/Ykfjp0VU2e — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 1, 2021

The entire 1C vaccination group can begin their vaccinations on Thursday, March 4. Also beginning March 4th, Phase 2 of our vaccination program will begin, with a lowering of age eligibility to 60 years of age. pic.twitter.com/b0nRYj8oXX — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 1, 2021

The lowering of the age minimum at 60 will add more Ohioans to be vaccinated.

Everyone in the group that is being added will start receiving the shots on March 4, according to Gov. DeWine.

