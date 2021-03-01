Sources: JJ Watt signs 2-year, $31 million deal with Arizona Cardinals

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to a 2-year, $31 million contract with defensive end JJ Watt, according to multiple sources. The deal is said to include a $23 million guaranteed payout.

Watt, a five-time first-team All-Pro and three-time defensive player of the year, was released by the Houston Texans last month. He accumulated 531 tackles, 101.0 sacks and three defensive touchdowns over ten seasons in Houston.

Watt, 31, was set to enter the final season of his six-year, $10 million contract with the Texans. He totaled five sacks and 36 solo tackles during the 2020 season. The Texans went 4–12 on the year and missed the playoffs.

The 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year said he is “excited and looking forward to a new opportunity” but says it will be “tough to move on” from what has been his home for the past 10 seasons.

“I have tried to do everything in my power to work and earn your respect to try and make you proud on and off the field,” Watt said. “You guys have given me everything and more. I can only hope that you feel that I have given everything that I have.”

Watt joins a Cardinals’ defensive front that will rival the stout secondary of Patrick Peterson, Budda Baker, and Dre Kirkpatrick.

