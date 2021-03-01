CLOSE
Which Panthers Should be Untouchable in a Potential Trade for Deshaun Watson?

On Monday’s edition of the Clubhouse, Kyle got into a conversation he recently had with former Panthers Safety Roman Harper about who should be the players you set off-limits in trade talks for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson as Kyle wanted texters to weigh in on the matter as well as Smoke.

Smoke told Kyle that the only players he thinks should be untouchable for a trade would be Taylor Moton and Brian Burns as he sees both of them being elite at the 3 most important positions in football. Smoke also said as much as he likes guys like Derrick Brown, DJ Moore, and Jeremy Chinn if that’s what it costs to get a Franchise QB in his prime, then he will do it.

Kyle then weighed in on the matter as he said his opinion has shifted since he last thought of this topic because he really loves a guy like Jeremy Chinn, but as much as he likes Chinn if he is the guy that separates a deal happening between the Panthers and Texans to get Deshaun, then he would begrudgingly send Chinn to Houston. Kyle points out the difference between Chinn and Brian Burns in this situation would be the fact that he sees someone like Brian Burns as a guy who has hall-of-fame potential already and he can’t part ways with a talent like that.

 

Which Panthers Should be Untouchable in a Potential Trade for Deshaun Watson?  was originally published on wfnz.com

