Tony Softli Believes That “NBAIFICATION” of the NFL Won’t Become a Long-Term Trend

The NFL has seen a lot of players, primarily big-name quarterbacks, expressing their displeasure with their respective front offices this offseason, leading to some questioning if this will become a long-term trend in the NFL similar to the NBA.

Earlier today, Nick Wilson sat down with former NFL Vice President of Player Personnel Tony Softli to discuss this topic. As Softli said during the interview, in his experience around the league, this isn’t something he experienced much of. He believes that this is more about the individual players and their situations than the new normal when it comes to the stars of the NFL. He talks about the fact that Deshaun Watson has just gotten frustrated with the roster makeup and the cap management and that some of the other situations don’t really make sense, such as Russell Wilson in Seattle, leading him to believe this won’t become common.

 

Exclusives
