The Bijou Star Files: New Rap Beef Benzino & His Daughter Rapper Coi Leray

Hash It Out On Social Media Over Strained Relationship (Video)
Rapper Coi Leray is on the rise but her family legacy, which she’s made clear she wants no parts of, continues to follow her. Read More
LEBRON JAMES SELLING MASSIVE BRENTWOOD MANSION… $20 Mil Price Tag!!!
The NBA superstar has listed the 9,500-square-foot estate he purchased back in 2015 — a colonial-style mansion on Rockingham Ave. And, if that street sounds familiar … it’s because of the O.J. Simpson connection. Read More
ILLEGAL COCKFIGHTING ROOSTER KILLS MAN IN INDIA… Slashed Owner In Groin
A rooster with a 3 INCH BLADE strapped to its leg slashed its owner to death during an illegal cockfighting event in India, officials say. Read More
ANGELINA JOLIE SELLS HER CHURCHILL ORIGINAL PAINTING For $11.5 Million!!!
Angelina Jolie has parted ways with a very unique painting by one Sir Winston Churchill … fetching her a whopping $11.5 million at auction. Read More
LAMAR ODOM RIPS EX-FIANCEE SABRINA PARR… She Used Me For Clout
Lamar Odom just went scorched earth on his ex … blasting Sabrina Parr as “deceitful” and accusing her of using him in a shameless attempt to get famous. Read More
T.I. SUED FOR DEFAMATION By Woman Claiming He Put Gun to Her Head
T.I. and Tiny’s attorney, Steve Sadow, say’s they “deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations.” Read More
LADY GAGA DOG WALKER DESCRIBES MOMENT AFTER BEING SHOT Thankful to Be Alive
Lady Gaga’s dog walker — who was shot in the streets before a couple of her pooches were kidnapped in plain sight — is on the mend and has kind words for his supporters. Read More
KIM KARDASHIAN ALLEGED TRESPASSER CRASHES INTO GATE Told Cops He Wanted To See Her
Kim Kardashian’s got more headaches to deal with … cops say a man crashed through the gate to her Hidden Hills community and said he was trying to pay her a visit. Read More
PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE ‘SHOCKING’ REVEALS FORTHCOMING …In Interview with Oprah
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are about to drop some bombshells about their Royal lives … at least that’s how Oprah‘s teasing her sit-down with the couple. Read More
GEORGE FLOYD TRIAL COURTHOUSE BARRICADED …Barbed Wire, Fencing, Etc.
The courthouse where Derek Chauvin will be tried for murdering George Floyd looks like the same fortress that’s around The U.S. Capitol right now … heavily reinforced to block out the general public. Read More
PRINCE IT’S PURPLE RAINING MEMORABILIA!!! Ruffled Shirt, Custom Guitar Up for Auction
The classic white, ruffled shirt Prince wore in the climax of “Purple Rain” could be dripping off you … IF you can pony up tens of thousands of dollars. Read More
Saweetie Is Back At It With More Interesting Food Concoctions—This Time It’s All About Spaghetti & Ranch Dressing!
In a recent video, Saweetie gave her fans a look at what she likes to put on top of her spaghetti…and it’s not just sauce. Read More
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Skills As She Styles Daughter Stormi Webster’s Hair Similar To Dad Travis Scott
In a recent video posted to social media, Kylie is seen styling little Stormi’s hair, but it’s the end result similar to her father’s look that’s the real treat. Read More
JT Makes It Shake For Lil Uzi Vert In Her Biker Shorts After Going Public With Their Relationship (Video)
JT of the City Girls and Lil Uzi Vert aren’t keeping things hushed anymore. In fact, the couple has really done a full 180 when it comes to broadcasting their relationship. Read More
Bhad Bhabie Calls For Shut Down Of Utah Facility For Troubled Youth, Alleges She Was “Abused” & “Malnourished” After Dr. Phil Sent Her There
Bhad Bhabie is calling for a Utah treatment center to be shut down, alleging that she was abused and malnourished while staying there as a child. Read More
Ethiopia Habtemariam Promoted To Chairman And CEO Of Motown Records
Ethiopia Habtemariam has been promoted to the chairman and CEO of Motown Records. Read More
Reporter Says She Was Not Pressured By New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo To Eat A Sausage In Resurfaced Video
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is currently facing two sexual harassment allegations. One involves him allegedly telling a female reporter to “eat the whole sausage.” Read More
Frontier Airlines Responds After Family Is Removed From Plane
Frontier Airlines responded after passengers claim that the airline removed a family from a flight due to a maskless baby. Read More
Texas Electricity Firm Files For Bankruptcy After Winter Storm Blackouts
Texas’s biggest and oldest electric power cooperative filed for bankruptcy protection in federal court in Houston on Monday, citing a $1.8 billion bill from the state’s grid operator as the cause. Read More
Instagram Announces ‘Live Room” Feature Where You Can Broadcast With 4 Users At Once
Today Instagram has announced a new feature to their platform called “Live Rooms,” which allows up to 4 users to broadcast live simultaneously. Previously, users could only broadcast live with one other user, like on Facebook Live. Read More
Malcolm Jamal Warner Comments On Bill Cosby And His Legacy; Thanks Cedric The Entertainer
Actor Malcolm Jamal Warner reposted a video by Cedric the Entertainer on Instagram in honor of Black History Month, which honors the many contributions of the disgraced comedian and TV star Bill Cosby. Read More
Facebook Announces New App For Aspiring Rappers Called “Bars”
Facebook has announced its new TikTok-like platform, “BARS,” where users can freestyle over a selection of beats. Read More
OWN Network Prepping New Gospel-Based Reality Show
The series will allegedly have an ensemble cast, highlighting young women who are involved in the church. Read More
Aretha Franklin’s Estate Comes To Agreement With IRS On Singer’s $7.8 Million Tax Debt
Aretha Franklin’s estate has reached a settlement agreement over the late legendary singer’s $7.8 million tax debt. Read More
Cardi B Reacts To Fans Who Want A Lizzo Collab: Stop Pressuring Me To Do Stuff
Cardi B wants to be able to show love to fellow musical artist Lizzo without fans pressuring her to do a song with the Truth Hurts songstress. Read More
Tyrese’s Estranged Wife Samantha Lee Wouldn’t Recommend Dating A Celebrity
Tyrese and Samantha Lee are in the middle of a divorce, and it’s safe to say she might not move on with a fellow celebrity in the future. Read More
Big announcement today: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to reveal details for induction ceremony’s return to Cleveland
Rock ‘n’ roll’s biggest night is making its return to Cleveland. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is set to make an announcement about the upcoming 2021 induction ceremony, which will take over the city of Cleveland this coming fall. Read More
What supplements may help you battle COVID-19?
Dr. Grace McComsey is Vice President of Research and Associate Chief Science Officer at University Hospitals. She just finished a study on vitamin D and K2 that had some significant findings when it comes to protecting people who catch COVID-19. Read More
Boy Scouts submit reorganization plan to bankruptcy court
The Boy Scouts of America submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan Monday that envisions continued operations of its local troops and national adventure camps but leaves many unanswered questions about how it will resolve tens of thousands of sexual abuse claims by former Boy Scouts … Read More
