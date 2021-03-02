The Bijou Star Files: New Rap Beef Benzino & His Daughter Rapper Coi Leray

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 2, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Hash It Out On Social Media Over Strained Relationship (Video)

Rapper Coi Leray is on the rise but her family legacy, which she’s made clear she wants no parts of, continues to follow her. Read More

LEBRON JAMES SELLING MASSIVE BRENTWOOD MANSION… $20 Mil Price Tag!!!

The NBA superstar has listed the 9,500-square-foot estate he purchased back in 2015 — a colonial-style mansion on Rockingham Ave. And, if that street sounds familiar … it’s because of the O.J. Simpson connection. Read More

ILLEGAL COCKFIGHTING ROOSTER KILLS MAN IN INDIA… Slashed Owner In Groin

A rooster with a 3 INCH BLADE strapped to its leg slashed its owner to death during an illegal cockfighting event in India, officials say. Read More

ANGELINA JOLIE SELLS HER CHURCHILL ORIGINAL PAINTING For $11.5 Million!!!

Angelina Jolie has parted ways with a very unique painting by one Sir Winston Churchill … fetching her a whopping $11.5 million at auction. Read More

LAMAR ODOM RIPS EX-FIANCEE SABRINA PARR… She Used Me For Clout

Lamar Odom just went scorched earth on his ex … blasting Sabrina Parr as “deceitful” and accusing her of using him in a shameless attempt to get famous. Read More

T.I. SUED FOR DEFAMATION By Woman Claiming He Put Gun to Her Head

T.I. and Tiny’s attorney, Steve Sadow, say’s they “deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations.” Read More

LADY GAGA DOG WALKER DESCRIBES MOMENT AFTER BEING SHOT Thankful to Be Alive

Lady Gaga’s dog walker — who was shot in the streets before a couple of her pooches were kidnapped in plain sight — is on the mend and has kind words for his supporters. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN ALLEGED TRESPASSER CRASHES INTO GATE Told Cops He Wanted To See Her

Kim Kardashian’s got more headaches to deal with … cops say a man crashed through the gate to her Hidden Hills community and said he was trying to pay her a visit. Read More

PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE ‘SHOCKING’ REVEALS FORTHCOMING …In Interview with Oprah

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are about to drop some bombshells about their Royal lives … at least that’s how Oprah‘s teasing her sit-down with the couple. Read More

GEORGE FLOYD TRIAL COURTHOUSE BARRICADED …Barbed Wire, Fencing, Etc.

The courthouse where Derek Chauvin will be tried for murdering George Floyd looks like the same fortress that’s around The U.S. Capitol right now … heavily reinforced to block out the general public. Read More

PRINCE IT’S PURPLE RAINING MEMORABILIA!!! Ruffled Shirt, Custom Guitar Up for Auction

The classic white, ruffled shirt Prince wore in the climax of “Purple Rain” could be dripping off you … IF you can pony up tens of thousands of dollars. Read More

Saweetie Is Back At It With More Interesting Food Concoctions—This Time It’s All About Spaghetti & Ranch Dressing!

In a recent video, Saweetie gave her fans a look at what she likes to put on top of her spaghetti…and it’s not just sauce. Read More

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Skills As She Styles Daughter Stormi Webster’s Hair Similar To Dad Travis Scott

In a recent video posted to social media, Kylie is seen styling little Stormi’s hair, but it’s the end result similar to her father’s look that’s the real treat. Read More

JT Makes It Shake For Lil Uzi Vert In Her Biker Shorts After Going Public With Their Relationship (Video)

JT of the City Girls and Lil Uzi Vert aren’t keeping things hushed anymore. In fact, the couple has really done a full 180 when it comes to broadcasting their relationship. Read More

Bhad Bhabie Calls For Shut Down Of Utah Facility For Troubled Youth, Alleges She Was “Abused” & “Malnourished” After Dr. Phil Sent Her There

Bhad Bhabie is calling for a Utah treatment center to be shut down, alleging that she was abused and malnourished while staying there as a child. Read More

Ethiopia Habtemariam Promoted To Chairman And CEO Of Motown Records

Ethiopia Habtemariam has been promoted to the chairman and CEO of Motown Records. Read More

Reporter Says She Was Not Pressured By New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo To Eat A Sausage In Resurfaced Video

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is currently facing two sexual harassment allegations. One involves him allegedly telling a female reporter to “eat the whole sausage.” Read More

Frontier Airlines Responds After Family Is Removed From Plane

Frontier Airlines responded after passengers claim that the airline removed a family from a flight due to a maskless baby. Read More

Texas Electricity Firm Files For Bankruptcy After Winter Storm Blackouts

Texas’s biggest and oldest electric power cooperative filed for bankruptcy protection in federal court in Houston on Monday, citing a $1.8 billion bill from the state’s grid operator as the cause. Read More

Instagram Announces ‘Live Room” Feature Where You Can Broadcast With 4 Users At Once

Today Instagram has announced a new feature to their platform called “Live Rooms,” which allows up to 4 users to broadcast live simultaneously. Previously, users could only broadcast live with one other user, like on Facebook Live. Read More

Malcolm Jamal Warner Comments On Bill Cosby And His Legacy; Thanks Cedric The Entertainer

Actor Malcolm Jamal Warner reposted a video by Cedric the Entertainer on Instagram in honor of Black History Month, which honors the many contributions of the disgraced comedian and TV star Bill Cosby. Read More

Facebook Announces New App For Aspiring Rappers Called “Bars”

Facebook has announced its new TikTok-like platform, “BARS,” where users can freestyle over a selection of beats. Read More

OWN Network Prepping New Gospel-Based Reality Show

The series will allegedly have an ensemble cast, highlighting young women who are involved in the church. Read More

Aretha Franklin’s Estate Comes To Agreement With IRS On Singer’s $7.8 Million Tax Debt

Aretha Franklin’s estate has reached a settlement agreement over the late legendary singer’s $7.8 million tax debt. Read More

Cardi B Reacts To Fans Who Want A Lizzo Collab: Stop Pressuring Me To Do Stuff

Cardi B wants to be able to show love to fellow musical artist Lizzo without fans pressuring her to do a song with the Truth Hurts songstress. Read More

Tyrese’s Estranged Wife Samantha Lee Wouldn’t Recommend Dating A Celebrity

Tyrese and Samantha Lee are in the middle of a divorce, and it’s safe to say she might not move on with a fellow celebrity in the future. Read More

Big announcement today: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to reveal details for induction ceremony’s return to Cleveland

Rock ‘n’ roll’s biggest night is making its return to Cleveland. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is set to make an announcement about the upcoming 2021 induction ceremony, which will take over the city of Cleveland this coming fall. Read More

What supplements may help you battle COVID-19?

Dr. Grace McComsey is Vice President of Research and Associate Chief Science Officer at University Hospitals. She just finished a study on vitamin D and K2 that had some significant findings when it comes to protecting people who catch COVID-19. Read More

Boy Scouts submit reorganization plan to bankruptcy court

The Boy Scouts of America submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan Monday that envisions continued operations of its local troops and national adventure camps but leaves many unanswered questions about how it will resolve tens of thousands of sexual abuse claims by former Boy Scouts … Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Text CLEVELAND to 23845 to join our text club to be notified first of contests, breaking news and more!

Also On 93.1 WZAK: