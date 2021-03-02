CLOSE
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Announces Phase 1C of COVID-19 Vaccine Ages 60 & Up

Vaccination

Source: NoSystem images / Getty

Some people are not here for being vaccinated for COVID-19, but their are many that are patiently waiting for the shot that will hopefully take us back to some normalcy sooner than later.

Who’s next up to get vaccinated?   Those that are 60 and older plus new groups are now eligible, that include:

  • Law enforcement officers, including state and federal
  • Those working in childcare services
  • Those working in funeral services

At his press briefing on Monday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced the next phase — Phase 1C — of the state’s distribution of the coronavirus (COVID-19 vaccine), which will go into effect on Thursday, March 4.  Read More

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

 

COVID-19 Vaccine , mike dewine

