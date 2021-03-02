The T.I. & Tiny sexual assault allegations are getting more attention and a lawyer is starting an investigation now. With more victims coming forward, a woman claims that the rapper forced her to have sex with Nelly. Gary will keep us updated on more of this case. In other news, word on the street is Meek Mill is finally shooting his shot at Kim Kardashian. Do you think she would really go for the Philly rapper?
Meek Mill Was In His Feelings After Vanessa Bryant Checked Him For His Wack Kobe Verse
Meek Mill to his PR person every day pic.twitter.com/StO2v3YLdy— kyle/Free agent nba fan (@knicks_tape99) February 23, 2021
Vanessa Bryant talking about Meek Mill like pic.twitter.com/rFGa6l2zcp— Rich (@UptownDCRich) February 23, 2021
Meek Mill’s publicist over the last few weeks pic.twitter.com/F3SwCLUd1M— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 23, 2021
Drake brought meek mill back to life just for meek to get killed again by 6ix9ine and Vanessa Bryant pic.twitter.com/rX0ovT1ZZI— Q'ghar JaQen (@I_AM_N0_0NE_) February 23, 2021
Vanessa Bryant got Meek Mill together in the most respectful way!— Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) February 23, 2021
I still don’t understand how he thought using Kobe’s death for a metaphoric punch line was ok 😟 pic.twitter.com/EnU1fzIiRq
Apologize to Vanessa Bryant pic.twitter.com/TLqpi15MEe— Most hated e-bish (@EmpressKate8) February 23, 2021
AND IF VANESSA BRYANT ISN’T FAMILIAR WITH MEEK MILL’S MUSIC THAN NEITHER AM I pic.twitter.com/EPl6ZN9oJ3— sad boy (@boytwtt) February 23, 2021
Meek mill let 6ix9ine talk crazy in his face, but choose to go back “savage” with Vanessa Bryant? yea get him outta here— honest papi 💯𒊹︎ (@iamtreyforde) February 23, 2021
Gary’s Tea: Woman Says T.I. Forced Her To Have Sex With Nelly, Allegedly [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com