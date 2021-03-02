LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Serena Williams and baby Olympia are serving mommy daughter goals in the latest Stuart Weitzman campaign. The dynamic duo served looks in a video posted to the top female athlete’s Instagram account.

“The adventures of Serena and Olympia continue… this time with @stuartweitzman! Check it out at stuartweitzman.com #footstepstofollow #swspring2021 #swwomen @olympiaohanian,” she captioned the post.

The brand posted an image of Serena and her mini me in matching black bodysuits with animal print sandals as part of their Spring 2021 campaign, Footsteps to Follow.

In the caption they wrote, “Hope and optimism are central to every SW x SW campaign, and showcasing the powerful bond between mother and daughter in Footsteps to Follow highlights how every generation can inspire any generation — be it parents to children or vice versa — to step into each other’s shoes and step into new worlds. In our new campaign, Serena wears our latest high-fashion, high-function essentials designed to shine in the modern woman’s perfectly-curated wardrobe, including the artful LYLA 75 SANDAL, seen here. Discover the campaign and shop our new Spring 2021 Collection now on stuartweitzman.com.”

How adorable is this campaign? Stuart Weitzman has a bunch of marketing geniuses on their hands. Enrolling Olympia into the advertising just made this entire collection more appealing. Her cute little face could sell water to the ocean. What do you think? Can you deal with the cuteness overload that is Serena Williams and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.?

DON’T MISS…

Twinsies! Serena Williams And Olympia Rock Matching Yellow Beauty & The Beast Gowns

Serena Williams Is Serving Up Thick Thighs In New Stuart Weitzman Ad

Serena Williams And Olympia’s Latest Stuart Weitzman Campaign Is Giving Us The Feels was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: