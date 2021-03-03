The Bijou Star Files: Dr. Suess Green Eggs and Scram !?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 3, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Dr. SEUSS 6 BOOKS NO LONGER PUBLISHED …Due to Racist Imagery

Dr. Seuss books have been beloved by children and adults for generations, but 6 of them will no longer be published because they are racially offensive … according to the business that preserves the author’s legacy. Read More

Dr. SEUSS’ STEPDAUGHTER Stop Hopping On My Pop …DON’T PULL BOOKS, ADD DISCLAIMER

Dr. Seuss’ books should NOT be yanked from shelves — because all they need is a little context on page 1 … so says a woman who was raised by the man himself. Read More

Lisaraye Responds To Draya Michele’s Request To Be Cast As “Diamond” In Potential ‘Players Club’ Remake

LisaRaye, who played the lead role of “Diamond” in the film has finally responded with her opinion on who could recreate the character she made famous. Read More

TAMAR BRAXTON EX’S RESTRAINING ORDER DISMISSED …After Court No-Shows

Tamar Braxton no longer has to keep her distance from her ex-boyfriend … because we’ve learned his restraining order’s been dissolved after neither one of them showed up in court. Read More

KODAK BLACK JUDGE GIVES HIM THE OKAY TO TRAVEL… But Only for Work

Kodak Black is on the move — or he’s about to be anyway, because a judge just signed off on him being able to pack up and hit the road … with limitations, of course. Read More

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC DOUBLES DOWN ON LEBRON COMMENTS… Stay Out Of Politics!

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not backing down from his criticism of LeBron James — reinforcing his belief that athletes should stick to sports and stay out of politics! Read More

President Biden Directs States To Prioritize Educators To Receive COVID-19 Vaccination

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden shared that he is directing states to prioritize educators for the COVID-19 vaccine. Read More

Jhené Aiko To Host GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony

During the Pre GRAMMY ceremony, we will see a few familiar faces on the screen. One of them being Jhene Aiko. Read More

Nike Executive Resigns Following Reports Of Her Son Using A Credit Card In Her Name To Fund His Sneaker Resale Business

The sneaker game has become a jungle thanks to resellers all around the world, and it has literally become the luck of the draw when it comes to getting your hands on a new release! Well, we now know we can thank the son of one of Nike’s executives for that. Read More

Philadelphia Teen Who Applied To More Than 20 Colleges Has Received Over $1 Million In Scholarship Money

Philadelphia high school senior Shanya Robinson-Owens inspired many when she applied to more than 20 colleges and universities—and the latest update in her story will have you doing a double-take. Read More

An Illinois City Becomes The First City In The U.S. To Commit To Fund $10 Million Toward Reparations For Black Residents

Right outside of Chicago in Evanston, Illinois, history is being made. 31 years later, a reparations fund has been passed. Read More

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Lifts Mask Mandate & Allows Businesses To Open At 100% Capacity

The pandemic may still be around, but it isn’t stopping MS Governor Tate Reeves from lifting the mask mandate and allowing businesses to open at 100% capacity. Read More

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Lifts Mask Mandate & Says Businesses Can Open To 100% Capacity

It looks Texas has just become one of the few states that will now officially be open despite the ongoing pandemic. Read More

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Reveal Paramount Forced Them To Cast A White Person In The First Coming To America

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are known for their classic all-Black comedies – but the actors revealed that they were forced to cast a white person in the original Coming to America. Read More

Volvo Will Stop Selling Cars That Run On Fossil Fuel By 2030

By 2030, Volvo plans to stop selling cars that run on fossil fuels. The company wants to only sell electric vehicles that can only be purchased online. Read More

The $400,000 Foldable Television Drops In July

Ballers wouldn’t be ballers if they didn’t obtain the latest and greatest in technology. Now, an innovative new television is making its way to a mansion near you. Read More

Plastic Surgeon In Hot Water For Attending Virtual Trial During Operation

A plastic surgeon determined not to miss his court hearing appeared in his virtual trial with a patient on the operating table. Read More

FBI Director Says Agents Are Looking Into Roughly 2,000 Domestic Terrorism Cases; Says Domestic Terrorists Caused U.S. Capitol Attack, Not Antifa

The FBI is currently looking into roughly 2,000 domestic terrorism cases following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Read More

Trump Campaign Donated $3.5 Million To “Stop The Steal” Rally That Led To Capitol Riot

A new report has discovered that the Trump campaign donated $3.5 million to the “Stop the Steal” rally, which led to the deadly Capitol riot. Read More

Mother Runs Over 6-Year-Old After Trying To Abandon Him, Dumps Body In Ohio River

A mother who reported her 6-year-old son missing has now been charged with running him over and dumping his body into the Ohio River. Read More

Rudy Giuliani Suspended AGAIN From YouTube For Election Fraud Claims

For the second time in two months, YouTube has suspended Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s personal counsel, for wrongly alleging the 2020 election was rigged. Read More

Marvel Studios Reveals That TI Will Not Be Apart Of The Cast For Ant-Man And Wasp: Quantumania

Since sexual abuse allegations against rapper TI and his wife Tiny have emerged, Marvel Studios has decided that T.I. will not be apart of the cast for the upcoming Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania. Read More

Donald Trump Will Pretend To Run For President in 2024 To Make More Money

According to his niece Mary, Donald Trump will “pretend” to run for president in 2024 to collect funds before finally dropping out. Read More

Jay-Z’s MONOGRAM Launches Campaign To Challenge National Drug Policy

Jay-Z’s cannabis line, MONOGRAM, launched a drug policy awareness campaign on Monday that aims to call out the hypocritical and antiquated marijuana regulations in the United States. Read More

Erica Mena Doesn’t Want Marriage Advice After Safaree Samuels Says Getting Married Was His Biggest Mistake: Save The Energy

Erica Mena isn’t looking for advice on her marriage despite her husband Safaree Samuels publicizing that he wants to leave their union. Read More

Jay-Z Made At Least $300 Million When He Sold Half Of His Ace of Spades Brand, According To Report

Jay-Z’s net worth just keeps going up. The rapper, philanthropist, and entrepreneur reportedly received a $300 million payday when he sold his popular Armand de Brignac (Ace of Spades) brand in a deal with LVMH’s Moët Hennessy. Read More

2 Chainz Mistaken For Future By ESPN

While 2 Chainz took part in the kickoff for the March Madness festivities Monday, March 1st, ESPN seemed to think it was his fellow rapper Future who was out and about. Read More

Will Smith Is Considering A Political Career In The Future

Will Smith has already mastered the music and film industries, but he could soon add another venture to the list. Read More

Ghostface Killah And Raekwon Will Bring Their Classics To The Table In An Upcoming ‘Verzuz’

According to Swizz Beatz the next lineup of Verzuz will be Ghostface Killah and Raekwon Will. Read More

Foreign fans to be excluded from Tokyo Olympic Games

The Japanese public has been openly opposed to the games, and one sticking point has been the risk presented by visitors entering the country. Read More

Ohio Health Director signs revised orders allowing for spectators at sporting events, entertainment venues

On Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that state Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud had signed a revised health order, expanding capacity for mass gatherings within the state. Read More

Cleveland literacy program helping inspire young Black males through reading

‘Read Like Me’ aims to create more Black male teachers through reading to youth. Read More

8 free seats up for grabs on SpaceX flight around the moon in 2023

A Japanese entrepreneur has bought eight seats on the planned first all-civilian flight around the moon and he’s holding a contest to pick the crew. Read More

