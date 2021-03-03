CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Are You Mad? At The Idea For Dr. Suess To Eat Green Eggs Then Scram

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Six Dr. Seuss Books To Stop Being Printed For Insensitive Imagery

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Some folks are mad, some folks are not, it’s been a long time, I mean what, the what. Jim Crow is over, Mark Twain has checked, it’s the new millennium, so why shouldn’t Dr. Suess and his 1950’s writings be next. Racism is taught and that is a fact, just because it didn’t come from the mother and father, why not the Cat In The Hat? Is it right or is it wrong, folks are upset because the enterprise is saying to six so long, in the year 2021 Dr. Suess might need to write a new book Green Eggs Then Scram.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises made the decision on their own, not #cancelculture, to cease sales of 6 Dr. Seuss books, “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer”,  of because of racist and insensitive imagery, and there rumblings that The Cat in The Hat maybe next.  The announcement comes on the birthday of the late author and illustrator, Theodor Seuss Geisel AKA Dr. Suess.

People have been posting their displeasure of Dr. Seuss Enterprise on pulling the books, and in an exclusive interview with TMZ, Dr. Suess’s stepdaughter Leagrey Dimond, feels that the books shouldn’t be yanked from the shelves but to however add a disclaimer.

Are you mad or nah, take a look at the post below the give us your thoughts.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Dr. Suess , Removed From Shelves

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Dr. Suess
Are You Mad? At The Idea For Dr.…
 5 mins ago
03.03.21
Megan Thee Stallion Gives Us Body In Her…
 2 hours ago
03.03.21
Get A Golden Glow With Fenty Beauty’s Latest…
 4 hours ago
03.03.21
Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams Tells Dr. OZ, COVID-19 Vaccine: “No……
 4 hours ago
03.03.21
Exclusives
Close