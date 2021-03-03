LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced they were lifting the mask mandate and operating at 100% in the middle of a pandemic. The CDC has warned against getting too comfortable with the coronavirus especially with new variants spreading and we could lose the progress we made. Listeners call in to discuss whether they think if it’s too soon or should we try to go back to normal.

What’s Trending?! Is It Too Soon To Lift Mask Mandates? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com