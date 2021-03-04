The Bijou Star Files: The Trial Of Mariah Carey Vs. Her Brother

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 4, 2021:

MARIAH CAREY SUED BY ESTRANGED BROTHER …Over Book’s Violence Claims

Mariah Carey’s estranged brother says she’s falsely accusing him of being a violent person … so now he’s suing her over the claims she made in her memoir. Read More

ELON MUSK’S SPACEX MARS STARSHIP EXPLODES AGAIN After Returning to Earth

Elon Musk has some expensive bugs to fix — another unmanned test flight of a SpaceX rocket he hoped would go to Mars went up in flames. Read More

SUPER BOWL LV NOT A COVID-19 SUPER-SPREADER… Officials Say

Dr. Fauci is gonna sleep well tonight — officials in Florida have determined Super Bowl LV was NOT a hotspot for COVID-19 … with just 53 confirmed cases reported in the weeks following the game. Read More

KIM AND KANYE DIVORCE SHE MAY GET HIDDEN HILLS MANSION …It’s Best For The Kids

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are giving their children some much-needed stability during their divorce … Kim may be keeping their 4 kids in the only home they’ve ever known. Read More

KELLEN WINSLOW JR. SENTENCED TO 14 YEARS IN PRISON… Judge Blasts Ex-NFL Star

Kellen Winslow Jr. is now slated to spend the next decade-plus behind bars … a judge sentenced the ex-NFL star to 14 years in prison Wednesday, and blasted him in the process. Read More

GOV. CUOMO STICKS TO DENIAL OF INAPPROPRIATE TOUCHING …Says He Won’t Resign

Governor Andrew Cuomo is emphatically denying touching anyone inappropriately amid sexual harassment allegations … and a new photo of him grabbing a woman’s face. Read More

CEDRIC THE ENTERTAINER BILL COSBY STILL DESERVES CREDIT …For Helping Black People

Bill Cosby‘s contributions to Black culture cannot be ignored just because his legacy’s tarnished … that’s what Cedric The Entertainer believes anyway. Read More

WILL SMITH I’VE BEEN CALLED THE N-WORD BEFORE …But Not by Any Geniuses

Will Smith says his encounters with blatant racism all involved pure stupidity — as in, really stupid people, but he also has a theory about smart racists. Read More

SOFIA VERGARA EX-FIANCE CAN’T USE HER EMBRYOS Without Her Consent, Court Rules

Sofia Vergara just won a huge victory in her years-long battle with an ex over their frozen embryos — a judge permanently blocked Nick Loeb from using them with a surrogate. Read More

Bow Wow’s Daughter Let’s Him Know She Was Busy Working & Didn’t Have Time For Small Talk In Hilarious Exchange

On Wednesday, Bow Wow’s daughter Shai Moss let him know that she was too busy for the small talk ‘cause she was working. Read More

Kim Kardashian Continues To Support Kanye West, Rocks New Yeezys Amid Reports She May Keep LA Mansion In Divorce

During her marriage to Kanye West, it’s safe to say Kim Kardashian was one of her husband’s biggest supporters. Read More

Janet Jackson Two-Night Documentary Set For Lifetime And A&E Network To Coincide With The 40th Anniversary Of Her Debut Album

It has just been announced that Janet Jackson will get the documentary treatment courtesy of a two-night event airing across multiple networks. Read More

Instagram Clarifies Apparent Glitch In Removing User “Likes” After Trending On Social Media

Following online conversation causing the social media giant to trend, Instagram explained that an apparent glitch was the cause of all the drama. Read More

Spike Lee To Produce 9/11 & COVID-19 Dual Docu-Series For HBO

Spike Lee has teamed up with HBO to develop a new 9/11 and coronavirus documentary on the 20th anniversary of the attacks. Read More

Big Sean Reveals That He Has Contemplated Suicide

Big Sean has opened up about contemplating suicide during the darkest days of his mental health struggles, despite having achieved success. Read More

College Students & Elderly Dependents Eligible For Next Stimulus Check

On Saturday, House Democrats passed the next relief bill, which includes a third stimulus check distributed to taxpayers and dependents. Read More

Meghan Markle Reportedly “Saddened” By “Attack on Her Character” After Palace Staffers’ Bullying Allegations

Meghan Markle is reportedly “saddened” by allegations from Palace staffers that claim she bullied them. Read More

Federal Authorities Launch Investigation Into Human Smuggling After Deadly Crash In California

Federal authorities have launched a massive investigation into human smuggling after Tuesday’s deadly crash between an SUV and gravel truck that killed 13 people and injured many others near the California- Mexico border. Read More

World’s First Luxury Space Hotel Set To Open in 2027

It’s official, the world’s first luxury space hotel is set to open by the end of this decade, giving travelers a new destination to add to their bucket list. Read More

Federal Benefit Provides $450 To Chicago Public School Students For Food

Every student in the Chicago Public Schools system will receive more than $450 in the mail this month to supplement food costs. Read More

Ludacris Appears To Have Gotten His Pilot’s License, Shows Off His Flying Skills [WATCH]

Ludacris can seemingly add ‘pilot’ to his list of accomplishments. Read More

Soulja Boy’s Ex Nia Riley Accuses Him Of Kicking Her In Stomach When She Was Pregnant, Causing Miscarriage

While Soulja Boy is facing disturbing claims from his former assistant, his ex-girlfriend, Nia Riley has also made allegations against him. Read More

Janet Hubert Reveals She ‘Absolutely’ Contemplated Suicide After ‘Fresh Prince’ Exit

Janet Hubert has been back in the spotlight since she appeared on the Fresh Prince reunion special last year. Now, she’s opening up even more about her life after leaving the show just before its fourth season. Read More

Ohio opens vaccine eligibility to groups in Phase 1C, Phase 2: See who is now included

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s plan now includes people who are ages 60 and older. Read More

Small businesses may want to act soon on PPP loans Exclusive window set to close on March 10th

Lisa McGuthry of Our Favorite Things Boutique and Event Center in Cleveland did not waste any time in applying for a loan through the federal paycheck protection program when they first came out. Read More

House passes sweeping police reform bill named after George Floyd

The bill would ban chokeholds and ‘qualified immunity’ for law enforcement and create national standards for policing in a bid to bolster accountability Read More

Facebook lifts ban on US political, social issue ads

Facebook halted US political ads when the polls closed on Nov. 3, an extension of an earlier restriction on new political ads in the week leading up to Election Day. Read More

Senate debate on COVID bill, $1,400 checks may start today

It appears more likely the bill will pass in the Senate after Democrats hammered out deals, but numerous amendments are expected to slow down the vote. Read More

Stockton, California, Residents Got $500 a Month With No Strings Attached for Two Years — Here’s What They Did With It

Two years ago, the city of Stockton, California, launched the Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration — an initiative that aimed to prove the effectiveness of a universal basic income. 125 residents within the city were selected to receive a guaranteed monthly payment of $500 for two years with no strings, no conditions. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Is One Of The New Faces Of Calvin Klein’s 2021 Campaign [Photos + Video]

Megan Thee Stallion can now add Calvin Klein underwear model to her résumé. Read More

Wendy Williams Refuses To Get COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Wendy Williams is back in the news. In a recent interview with Dr. OZ, Wendy Williams was asked if she was going to take the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Wendy Williams she very rarely gets colds, she doesn’t take the Flu-Shot and to be honest Wendy say’s she just doesn’t trust it. Read More

