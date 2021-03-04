CLOSE
OHIO NEWS: Governor Mike DeWine Gives Update on COVID-19 Guidelines

With mask orders lifted this week in several states including Texas and Mississippi, attention had been turned to Ohio as to when the state will or should put an end to its mandate regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and facial coverings.

Governor Mike DeWine gave a press conference on March 4 at 5:30 p.m. to reveal what the state is planning to do if and when cases continue to go down.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

DeWine said that when Ohio reports 50 cases per 100,000 for two weeks, he will lift all health orders, which includes the statewide mask mandate.

DeWine said that cases per 100,000 people for a two-week period is a standard measure that the state has used since early in the pandemic.

Governor DeWine even took to his Twitter account with details on the potential move.

Here is the complete conference with Governor DeWine below.

Click here to read more.

 

