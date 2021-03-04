According to NBC4i, Governor Mike DeWine has announced a plan to end mask mandates and all health orders in Ohio. Although there is a plan, the date has not been set yet. It all depends on how Ohioans continue to work hard to drive down COVID-19 numbers in the state.
DeWine said he will cancel all health orders once the state reaches 50 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period.
For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/community/health/coronavirus/ohio-governor-mike-dewine-plans-530-p-m-statewide-address-on-covid-19/
Watch his address here
Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus
Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus
1. Elderberry
1 of 23
2. Goldenseal
2 of 23
3. Echinacea
3 of 23
4. Black Seed Oil
4 of 23
5. Ginger
5 of 23
6. Garlic
6 of 23
7. Tumeric
7 of 23
8. Onion
8 of 23
9. Cayenne
9 of 23
10. Seamoss
10 of 23
11. Bladderwrack
11 of 23
12. Sea Kelp
12 of 23
13. Ashwagandha
13 of 23
14. Reishi
15. Cloves
15 of 23
16. Cinnamon
16 of 23
17. Honey
18. Dandelion Root
18 of 23
19. Burdock Root
19 of 23
20. Nettle
20 of 23
21. Sarsaparilla
21 of 23
22. Sarsaparilla
22 of 23
23. Oregano Oil
Gov. DeWine Announces Plans to End Mask Mandates and Health Orders in Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com