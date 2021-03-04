CLOSE
Gov. DeWine Announces Plans to End Mask Mandates and Health Orders in Ohio

According to NBC4i, Governor Mike DeWine has announced a plan to end mask mandates and all health orders in Ohio.  Although there is a plan, the date has not been set yet.  It all depends on how Ohioans continue to work hard to drive down COVID-19 numbers in the state.

DeWine said he will cancel all health orders once the state reaches 50 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period.

His comments came a day after two fellow Republicans called on DeWine to suspend the health orders after Texas and Mississippi said they would.In making his case for how we would end the health orders, DeWine first summarized the state’s efforts to vaccinate Ohioans that began in December with nursing home residents and front-line healthcare workers.

For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/community/health/coronavirus/ohio-governor-mike-dewine-plans-530-p-m-statewide-address-on-covid-19/ 

Watch his address here

Wondering on what you should be putting into your body during this national emergency?? No worries, we got you! Now, we will say this will not 100% keep you safe from the Coronavirus but will simply strengthen your immune system to prevent this terrible virus from entering your system. Being mindful during this time of what you are consuming is vital due to the high mass of processed food products coming from overseas. The list has an array of natural remedies to keep you up and active. This list isn't just to use for fighting the COVID-19, you should consider implementing some of these products in your day to day permanently!

The Latest:

Gov. DeWine Announces Plans to End Mask Mandates and Health Orders in Ohio  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

