Young Carter Go Farther: Jay-Z Changed Handle On Twitter To Mr. Carter

Jay-Z‘s birth-given name has been known for decades, and his sparse use of social media is just one part of the many veils of the rapper and businessman’s persona. Via Twitter, in the wake of a brand-new deal, Hov changed his handle to reflect his last name while dropping off some tweets and it didn’t go unnoticed.

As we previously reported, Square, co-founded by Jay-Z’s friend and business partner Jack Dorsey, purchased a majority stake of TIDAL, which prompted a flurry of tweets from Hov after a few years of not using the platform.

“I said from the beginning that TIDAL was about more than just streaming music, and six years later, it has remained a platform that supports artists at every point in their careers. Artists deserve better tools to assist them in their creative journey,” began a string of tweets that mirrors the same comments Hov made in a press release from Square announcing the TIDAL purchase.

“Jack is one of the greatest minds of our times, and our many discussions about TIDAL’s endless possibilities have made me even more inspired about its future. This shared vision makes me even more excited to join the Square board,” read the following tweet.

The Twitter thread ended with Jay-Z writing, “This partnership will be a game-changer for many. I look forward to all this new chapter has to offer!”

With a combination of stocks and cash, Square paid a grand total of $297 for the stake with Jay-Z now sitting on the board of directors for Square. The deal states that all of TIDAL’s artist shareholders will remain as co-owners of the service.

