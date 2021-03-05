Cottonelle Teams Up With BLKHLTH To Fight Colorectal Cancer & Racial Disparities

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

While COVID-19 is dominating the headlines, colorectal cancer is still silently taking the lives of Black people. Cottonelle and BLKHLTH are teaming up to keep the awareness about the disease high and at the same time tackle the racism that plagues the health industry.

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among Americans, but even more deadly among Black Americans, with a 40% higher death rate than white Americans. Fortunately, colon cancer is highly treatable if caught early, and there is a 90% survival rate.

Right on time for colorectalal cancer awareness month, Cottonelle, a brand dedicated to helping people take care of themselves “down there,” has announced it has donated $750,000 and is partnering with BLKHLTH, a nonprofit organization that focuses on reducing the impact of racism on Black health by using education and action.

Working together, Cottonelle and BLKHLTH will normalize conversations about colorectal care and provide education resources and free at-home colon cancer screening kits to help break down the barriers that often affect Black people. There is also help coming to those who need financial assistance when trying to get colonoscopies and follow-up care, thanks to the two companies partnering with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

To help spread the word, the brands have enlisted Black-ish actor and comedian Deon Cole to push the message of getting screened early by sharing a personal story about a close friend who is currently undergoing treatment. If you’re interested, here is how you can sign up and get the information you need.

Sign up for a free at-home colorectal cancer screening test (while supplies last) – visit www.Cottonelle.com/GoodDownThere.

(while supplies last) – visit Engage on social media and post your commitment to getting screened by sharing #GoodDownThere and tagging three loved ones, encouraging them to do the same

and post your commitment to getting screened by sharing #GoodDownThere and tagging three loved ones, encouraging them to do the same Join our virtual roundtable discussion on March 18 at 6:30 p.m. EST where Cole, alongside Gastroenterologist Dr. Fola May and BLKHLTH Co-Founder Matthew McCurdy, will talk “down there” to drive awareness for colorectal cancer realities within the Black community.

Discussions about colon cancer increased after the surprising and tragic passing of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman who secretly battled the disease for years. Following his death, the focus on pushing Black men who are at the greatest risk of dying from colon cancer was at an all-time high.

Salute to Cottonelle and BLKHLTH for keeping the momentum going.

Photo: Cottonelle / BLKHLTH

Cottonelle Teams Up With BLKHLTH To Fight Colorectal Cancer & Racial Disparities was originally published on hiphopwired.com

