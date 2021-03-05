LOCAL NEWS: Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site to Be Held at Wolstein Center on St. Patrick’s Day

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

There is now going to be a major vaccination clinic in Downtown Cleveland for those who want to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

It was announced at a press conference with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine that Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center will become the largest facility to administer 6,000 shots a day. The plan is to start on March 17, which happens to be St. Patrick’s Day.

Those who want to receive any of the available vaccines will be able to make an appointment “online, by phone and in person,” though signup is not currently open right now.

As for how the Wolstein was chosen, FEMA and Ohio said in a release the decision was “based on its proximity to a large number of Ohio’s high-risk citizens and medically underserved populations.”

It also happened after Gov. DeWine got the ball rolling through a conversation with the White House.

What will take place in Downtown Cleveland will fall in line with the state’s “regular statewide vaccine allotment” that is taking place every week at over 1,250 locations.

Here’s how the pop-up clinic will take place.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The Wolstein Center Mass Vaccination Clinic will operate seven days a week and will offer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine during the first three weeks of operations.

Those vaccinated during that timeframe will be guaranteed a second dose during the fourth, fifth, and sixth weeks of the clinic.

The brand of vaccine that will be supplied during the final two weeks of the clinic has not yet been determined.

Any Ohioan who is currently eligible to receive the vaccine under the Ohio Department of Health’s vaccination plan may be vaccinated at the clinic, but focus will be placed on ensuring that high-risk and underserved citizens in northeast Ohio have easy access to appointments.

Ohioans will have multiple options for appointment scheduling, including in-person, phone, and online scheduling via Ohio’s forthcoming statewide online scheduling system.

It is not known what the hours of when to get vaccinated and there are no appointments being set up as of right now. Look for additional information to come very shortly.

There will also be news on transportation available throughout Cuyahoga County so that residents can receive their shots, according to Executive Armond Budish.

In addition, Columbus and Cincinnati will also welcome “pop-up mass vaccination clinics” on March 19, two days after Cleveland’s.

Plus, there are a lot more vaccination sites for those who are looking for convenience in the state of Ohio. Here is a map tweeted out by Gov. DeWine on his Twitter account.

We'll also be working with community partners to set up state-sponsored mass vaccination clinics across the state – some with the capacity to vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day. These sites will be permanent until no longer needed. Some sites will even be mobile. pic.twitter.com/oNhtGplFNo — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 5, 2021

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Loop Images and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Facebook and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Tweet and Third and Fourth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland