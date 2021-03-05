CLOSE
Columbus Police Release Picture of Suspects in Police Fashion Place Shooting

According to NBC4i, Police are looking for two men suspected of shooting each other in a store while at Polaris Fashion Place.

The Columbus Division of Police released photos of the men through social media, Thursday around 9:55 p.m.  According to case detectives, they are seeking assistance with verifying their identities.

Columbus Police are asking if you have any information to contact them.

 

For the full NBC4 story click here: https://www.nbc4i.com/news/police-help-to-identify-shooting-suspects-from-polaris-fashion-place/

 

Columbus Police Release Picture of Suspects in Police Fashion Place Shooting  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

