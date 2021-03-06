Brown Girl Jane Taps Birchbox To Help Celebrate Women’s History Month With #BrownGirlSwap Part 2!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

We can always count on Brown Girl Jane to support Black women and with their #BrownGirlSwap campaign, they’re definitely keeping the support going strong!

The #BrownGirlSwap campaign originally called on women to commit to swapping at least five of their daily products for brands owned by Black women. Since the launch of the campaign, Brown Girl Jane has remained committed to its support of Black women by partnering with various brands to help increase awareness and visibility. Most recently, they’ve teamed up with the beauty subscription box company Birchbox to rev up their support of Black women while continuing the celebration of Black History Month and Women’s History Month.

From now through March 12, Brown Girl Jane and Birchbox are curating the #BrownGirlSwap Inner and Outer Beauty and Wellness Kit to celebrate, honor, and elevate every Black woman’s journey to wholeness. Designed to promote confidence and self-care, the #BrownGirlSwap Inner and Outer Beauty and Wellness Kit includes some of Brown Girl Jane’s favorite Black women-owned beauty and wellness brands including Brown Girl Jane specific products like the GLOW Luminous Facial Serum. The kit also includes items from other well-known Black woman-owned brands such as EFFACE Aesthetics, Range Beauty a packet of Golde Cacao Turmeric Latte Blend, Hydration Shampoo from actress Tracee Ellis Ross’ PATTERN line, and even a retinol-infused eye mask to help recipients take their beauty and wellness journeys to the next level. Some products even come in travel-sized packaging, making it easy for recipients to take their kits with them on the go.

“We’ve partnered with beauty and wellness brand, Brown Girl Jane to bring you a game-changing #BrownGirlSwap toolkit that helps you achieve wholeness within your beauty journey,” Birchbox stated on their website about the new partnership. “We know that total beauty is both internal and external. Wholeness is a mindset – mind, body, and spirit. It’s your everyday movement. It’s about reflection and your inner ability to push forward confidently, fearlessly, and beautifully. Each product in this kit is created and owned by Black women and designed to bring more joy and radiance to your routine and whole being!”

As part of the continued celebration of Black History Month and Women’s History Month, Brown Girl Jane and Birchbox will host Birchbox IG takeovers, giveaways, and more! Check out Brown Girl Jane for more.

SheaMoisture And BROWN GIRL Jane Expand Their Support Of Black-Women Owned Businesses

SheaMoisture And BROWN GIRL Jane Team Up To Support Black-Women Owned Beauty Brands

Brown Girl Jane Taps Birchbox To Help Celebrate Women’s History Month With #BrownGirlSwap Part 2! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: