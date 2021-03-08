CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: You Are Seeing Gas Prices Climbing Up in Northeast Ohio!

If you have been to gas station just recently, you may have notice that prices have gone up a lot more that what you have been seeing.

According to reports from AAA, costs have been higher at “an average of 11 cents more than last week, at $2.759 per gallon” at places across Northeast Ohio.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Here’s a look at the average price of various Ohio towns and cities this week, according to AAA:

  • $2.798        Alliance

  • $2.776        Ashland

  • $2.770        Ashtabula

  • $2.801        Aurora

  • $2.794        Chesterland

  • $2.723        Cleveland

  • $2.738        Elyria

  • $2.777        Independence

  • $2.688        Lorain

  • $2.754        Lyndhurst

  • $2.778        Massillon

  • $2.772        Mentor

  • $2.704        New Philadelphia

  • $2.787        Niles

  • $2.701        Norwalk

  • $2.776        Oberlin

  • $2.747        Parma

  • $2.789        Ravenna

  • $2.794        Solon

  • $2.723        Willard

  • $2.742        Youngstown

Other states have been seeing gas prices go up in huge amounts in addition to Ohio.  AAA notes that “the average gas price across the country this week is $2.77.”

So why is cost so high at the pump right now?

Two reasons – “crude oil prices skyrocketing” and not enough of “refineries” producing enough to keep up with demand – are behind the increase that has consumers paying more to fill up.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

