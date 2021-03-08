LOCAL NEWS: You Are Seeing Gas Prices Climbing Up in Northeast Ohio!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

If you have been to gas station just recently, you may have notice that prices have gone up a lot more that what you have been seeing.

According to reports from AAA, costs have been higher at “an average of 11 cents more than last week, at $2.759 per gallon” at places across Northeast Ohio.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Here’s a look at the average price of various Ohio towns and cities this week, according to AAA:

$2.798 Alliance

$2.776 Ashland

$2.770 Ashtabula

$2.801 Aurora

$2.794 Chesterland

$2.723 Cleveland

$2.738 Elyria

$2.777 Independence

$2.688 Lorain

$2.754 Lyndhurst

$2.778 Massillon

$2.772 Mentor

$2.704 New Philadelphia

$2.787 Niles

$2.701 Norwalk

$2.776 Oberlin

$2.747 Parma

$2.789 Ravenna

$2.794 Solon

$2.723 Willard

$2.742 Youngstown

Other states have been seeing gas prices go up in huge amounts in addition to Ohio. AAA notes that “the average gas price across the country this week is $2.77.”

So why is cost so high at the pump right now?

Two reasons – “crude oil prices skyrocketing” and not enough of “refineries” producing enough to keep up with demand – are behind the increase that has consumers paying more to fill up.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Jeff Greenberg and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Alex Potemkin and Getty Images