Nia Riley Accuses Ex-Flame Soulja Boy Of Kicking Her While Pregnant

You hate to see it, but Soulja Boy can’t keep his name away from severe domestic violence allegations made by women who were once in his life. In a series of alarming accusations recently made by ex-girlfriend Nia Riley, the rapper’s alleged violent history during their decade-long relationship is nothing short of disturbing to hear.

The former Love And Hip Hop star explained to YouTuber Tasha K various stories detailing the violent occurrences endured between 2013 to 2019, reports HipHopDX. Riley claimed the “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” rapper shared nude photographs of her without consent, verbally and physically abused her, and once held a gun to her head during a dispute. She also describes having a miscarriage after Soulja Boy kicked her in the stomach during a physical altercation.

“We had an incident when I was pregnant,” she said. “I feel like we always did. He absolutely knew I was pregnant … I was, like, fifteen weeks. I don’t think I had even told anybody else that I was pregnant. Truthfully, in my mind, I didn’t know what to do or what I wanted to do.”

She added, “I’m not sure what time [the misscarrage] was when it happened, but I know for sure it was like, that night, like late that night, maybe two, or something, in-the-morning.”

During a different incident, the rapper allegedly held a gun to her head after the former couple got into a fight.

“I wanted to leave, I was trying to leave,” she said. “I had pepper-sprayed him one day, really bad. He tried to take shower and it fucked him up really bad…. He had charged at me. I’m trying make sure he couldn’t see me from certain mirrors and I packed my bag.

“It’s a crazy situation to try to get out of. I was just sitting there, watching, watching, watching. He hadn’t moved. He didn’t get up for nothing. I got up, got my bag. I walked downstairs. I felt him press [a gun] against the back of my head and I just sat down. I sat on the steps for a couple of hours. He was sitting behind me.”

The 31-year-old described an escape attempt where she waited until Soulja Boy’s barber arrived to cut his hair. The appointment, which normally lasts one-hour, was her opportunity to leave the premises while the rapper briefly sat under the mercy of hair clippers.

“He had friends there that would sit there and watch him,” Riley continued. “Nobody ever said anything. It was just crazy. It was something that was private and just us if we were home, but if his friends were there, he didn’t care.”

As previously mentioned, this isn’t Soulja Boy’s first go with abuse accusations. Last month the Atlanta native was accused of physically assaulting and raping a former assistant, which influenced #MeToo and other organizations to release a joint statement in solidarity of supporting “Black survivors” against the rapper and other troubling celebrities.

He also beat charges for a kidnapping case in 2019, which was the same year both he and Riley appeared on WE TV’s Marriage Boot Camp capturing the couple’s volatile fights during the show.

Watch her interview with Unwine With Tasha K podcast below, starting at the 20-minute mark.

