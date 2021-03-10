The Bijou Star Files: The Royal Mess

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

PRINCE CHARLES POSES WITH BLACK HEALTH WORKERS… Amid Royal Racism Claims

Prince Charles has Black friends, or at least Black people who’ll talk to him — that’s the image the palace seems to be putting out on the heels of Prince Harry and Meghan’s racism claims. Read More

THOMAS MARKLE MEGHAN WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN SUICIDAL… If She Didn’t Ghost Her Own Family

Thomas Markle says his daughter’s mental health struggles were partly her fault, because she chose to ghost the family that could have helped her — her own family. Read More

SAMANTHA MARKLE Calls Meghan A Narcissist …SHE LIED ABOUT LOSING OUR DAD!!!

Meghan Markle’s sister is furious the Duchess essentially disavowed her family — especially their dad — during the Oprah interview, and claims she’s merely playing victim for sympathy. Read More

Piers Morgan Leaving ‘Good Morning Britain’ After Storming Off Set Over His Attacks On Meghan Markle (Update)

Piers Morgan is out at “Good Morning Britain” following his outburst during Tuesday morning’s episode, where he was confronted over his bullying of Meghan Markle. Read More

BLM CO-FOUNDER BOYCOTT THE ROYAL FAMILY …They Don’t Value Black Lives!!!

Black lives do NOT matter to the Royal Family … at least according to a co-founder of Black Lives Matter, who is now calling for a royal boycott. Read More

PRESIDENT BIDEN’S DOG MAJOR NIPPED AT SECRET SERVICE AGENT’S HAND

Major was sent home from the White House after “nipping” at a Secret Service agent’s hand. Read More

VANESSA BRYANT WINS IMPORTANT LEGAL BATTLE… In Kobe Crash Photos Case

Vanessa Bryant has just won an important battle in her case against the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department … a judge ruled she can obtain the names of the deputies who allegedly took and distributed graphic photos from the Kobe crash site. Read More

LADY GAGA DOGNAPPING, SHOOTING MAY HAVE BEEN GANG INITIATION …Reward Not Yet Paid

The people who stole Lady Gaga’s 2 French Bulldogs and shot her dogwalker may have been part of a gang initiation, and the woman who found the dogs hasn’t received her $500,000 reward because cops have not yet cleared her … Read More

ROB GRONKOWSKI RELEASING RARE DIGITAL TRADING CARDS… Cashin’ In On NFT Boom

Rob Gronkowski’s gettin’ in on the EXPLODING digital sports memorabilia market … the NFL superstar is releasing his own limited edition, virtual trading cards. Read More

DAK PRESCOTT SIGNS $160 MILLION CONTRACT… With Dallas Cowboys

The NFL’s biggest offseason storyline finally has an ending … Dak Prescott has reached a long-term contract agreement with the Dallas Cowboys — and dude just got PAAAAAIIIDDD!!! Read More

Brandy Cast In ABC Drama Pilot ‘Queens’ About 90s Hip Hop Group Alongside Eve & Naturi Naughton

Brandy is stepping back into her actress bag in front of the camera courtesy of a previously announced project co-starring Eve and Naturi Naughton. Brandy has officially been cast in the ABC hip hop drama pilot ‘Queens’ about a fictional 90s hip hop group. Read More

Cardi B. Reflects On The Success Of ‘Bodak Yellow’ As She Celebrates The Single Going Diamond

It seems since Cardi B’s arrival in the game, almost everything she touches turns to gold– well, in this case, diamond. Today it was announced that her hit song ‘Bodak Yellow’ which debuted in 2017, is RIAA certified diamond! The RIAA shared the news from their Twitter account earlier today. Read More

All 16 Co-Owners Of Tidal Reportedly Receive $8.9 Million Payout Following Jay-Z’s Recent Deal—Beyoncé, Kanye West, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj & More Included

Jay-Z is still a hot topic following his very lucrative recent deal with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey—but he is definitely not the only celebrity to benefit financially. When Tidal was launched, there were 16 co-owners all receiving a 3% stake in the company…and now they have all reportedly just made almost $9 million from Jay-Z’s Twitter deal. Read More

Triller Network Acquires Swizz Beatz & Timbaland’s ‘Verzuz’ Platform

For the past year, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have been keeping us all entertained through their live streaming music platform Verzuz, and now they are over there making major moves with their platform. Read More

Kenya Moore Says Not Meeting Marc Daly’s Family Before Wedding Wasn’t An ‘Immediate’ Red Flag

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly are still going through a very public split on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Now, she’s explaining why they never met one another’s parents before tying the knot in the summer of 2017. Read More

Eva Marcille Says ‘ANTM’ Judge Janice Dickinson Told Her To Use Prize Money To Get Her Nose Fixed

“America’s Next Top Model” has faced lots of criticism lately for how the judges treated its contestants. Now, reality star and Cycle 3 winner Eva Marcille has revealed that one of the judges still wasn’t satisfied with her appearance after she was crowned in 2004. Read More

T.I. & Tiny – 6 More Women Accuse Couple Of Sexual Assault, Military Worker & Woman Who Says She Was Assaulted At 17

The disturbing allegations against T.I. and Tiny Harris aren’t slowing down. Six new women have accused the couple of sexual assault. Tyrone A. Blackburn, a lawyer who is already representing eight women and three men (who say the couple allegedly made terrorist threats against them), said he heard from half a dozen additional ladies who made similar claims, Read More

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s First Tweet Is On Sale For $2.5 Million

The very first tweet from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is on the market – and the buyer will have to pay millions for it. Read More

Chris Cuomo Says ‘You Know I’m Black On The Inside’ As He & Don Lemon Sing ‘Good Times’ Theme Song, Gets Mixed Reactions

CNN evening anchor Chris Cuomo is known for having passionate one-liners that go viral. But one of his latest moments riled up the internet as he received major backlash. Read More

