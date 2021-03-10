CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What's Trending?! Who Was The Superior Male R&B Group Of The 90s? [WATCH]

For today’s What’s Trending topic, The Rickey Smiley Morning Show discussed male R&B groups of the 90s.  This discussion poured over from social media timelines debating on which group really ran the 90s.  Most of the community can agree that the 90s is superior in its own right based on the music alone, but which male group was the best.

Between Jodeci, Boyz II Men, 112, Mint Condition, and more, there were so many options.  Listen to listeners share who their favorite male group was back in the day.

 

Exclusives
