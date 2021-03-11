LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

This week, the trio continues to celebrate Black women for Women’s History Month. First, they’ll head across the pond discussing Buckingham Palace and their unfair treatment of Meghan, while coming back to the states to stand up for Chloe Bailey.

What a better time than now to celebrate Woman Crushes! Find out who the trio looks up to who make us feel proud.

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s.

Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom to see what’s on their list plus check out their favorite items to help you spring forward. They’ll be updating their closets weekly, so you won’t want to miss new additions!

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Don’t miss your chance to win a $250 Macy’s gift card on www.theundressingroompod.com

Follow:

@theundressingroompod

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

@dominiquedadiva

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 6: “Meghan Markle Speaks and the World Listens” [LISTEN] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: