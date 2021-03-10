All Hail: CBS Renews ‘The Equalizer’ For A Second Season

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

We are going to see more of one Rap’s greatest talents get more screen time in 2021 and beyond. CBS has greenlighted some more action for The Equalizer.

As spotted on Deadline Columbia Broadcasting Systems have renewed the action drama for a second season. The announcement comes after it launched earlier this year to great success with Queen Latifah serving as the protagonist. This project is actually a reboot of the 1980’s television series of the same name and follows a the 2014 film adaption and its 2018 sequel. The series centers around Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman in New York City and single mother to teenage daughter Delilah, with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn, acting as a guardian angel and a defender for those who cannot defend themselves while pursuing her own redemption.

Senior executives at CBS detailed their enthusiasm via a formal press release. “The Equalizer has proven more than equal to the task of engaging viewers and racking up wins on Sunday night,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “We’re extremely proud to see this outstanding broadcast drama, led by Queen Latifah, punch through the competitive landscape and return for a second season.”

The “Ladies First” rapper also made it clear that she is looking forward to the show’s immediate future on an Instagram post. “I’m excited to share that #TheEqualizer has been renewed for Season 2!! Thank you to our amazing fans for supporting and watching us every week, we can’t wait for you to see what we have coming up ”.

