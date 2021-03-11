2021 EmpowerOne Virtual Housing Fair

We understand that things are tough right now, things feel uncertain, and finances are an issue for many. Interested in learning about homeownership and credit? Want to know what help is out there? Join Radio One & the Ohio Housing Finance Agency for an online Housing event, Thursday, April 22nd at 7p. Tune in on Radio One Facebook pages, wzakcleveland.com or YouTube! This online event will educate potential, first-time homebuyers on how they can own a home for less than they pay in rent, and will feature vendors and presentations by our special sponsors: the Cleveland Realtist Association, Third Federal Savings, and Loan and The Ohio Housing Finance Agency. Don’t miss out! Get the tools you’ll need, and find out how you could qualify for help with your down payment and closing costs from The Ohio Housing Finance Agency. This is a great time to explore opportunities to help improve your situation.
