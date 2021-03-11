CLOSE
National
President Biden and VP Harris Set To Visit Atlanta March 19th

President Biden Speaks After Senate Passes $1.9 Trillion Relief Bill

President Biden and Vice President Harris are set to visit Atlanta, GA on March 19th, as they hit the road on their ‘Help is Here’ tour. The tour is to bring awareness to voting rights policies being introduced by Republicans all over the country. Over 50 anti-voting bills currently being pushed through by Republican lawmakers, and Georgia has 7 of them being proposed right now.

The President will also look to promote his the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that he just signed into law. Biden’s last visit to the state was on Jan 4th,  the day before a contentious Senate race.

Exclusives
