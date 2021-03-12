CLOSE
Ohio Schools COVID Cases Almost Double in a Week

According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,058 new coronavirus cases among students and staff members. This is close to double last week’s increase of 1,773, and it’s more than 3.5 times the previous week’s increase of 847.

Thursday’s data reflects the week ending Sunday, March 7, and it includes infections caught in and out of school. The school year total now stands at 65,785.

Cincinnati Public School district is leading the state in cases with 996.  Below is a breakdown of the districts with the highest COVID-19 rates

