Deborah Cox Shares Her New Acting Roles & Talks ‘Deborah Cox Challenge’ [WATCH]

Singer, songwriter, and Broadway star Deborah Cox joined the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and started off with vocals.  Deborah talks about “VC Andrews’ Ruby” a movie series on Lifetime.  The series is a mysterious weekend event where she plays a confidant in the main character Ruby.  If you haven’t heard her sing in a minute she also shows off her vocals early in the morning while sharing how she felt about the “Deborah Cox Challenge” on social media.

 

Deborah Cox Shares Her New Acting Roles & Talks ‘Deborah Cox Challenge’ [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

