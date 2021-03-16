Suspected White Supremacist ID’ed After Deadly Shooting Spree At Asian Massage Parlor, Spas Near Atlanta

A suspected white supremacist was arrested and charged with murder for allegedly going on a deadly shooting spree at an Asian massage parlor and two spas in the metro Atlanta area Tuesday afternoon, leaving at least eight people dead, including six Asian women. The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long.
There were no immediate reports of the gunman’s motivation.
Long was arrested in nearby Crisp County around 8:30 p.m., according to the local Fox News affiliate.
He was booked into Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, which released his mugshot.
#Breaking @CrispCoSheriff arrested 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long without incident for the deaths of eight people after shootings at three ATL-area massage parlors. He's been booked into the Crisp County Sheriff's Jail @BNCNews #BNCNews pic.twitter.com/xwG9g8AGIw
— Ariana J. Triggs (@ArianaTriggs) March 17, 2021
The shootings came as violent attacks and hate crimes against Asians were spiking across the country.
Four people were found dead in Young’s Asian Massage Parlor in Cherokee County, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Long was arrested specifically for that shooting while authorities see if he’s linked to the other shootings.
In that shooting, which took place at about 5 p.m., five people were shot, including two who were pronounced dead at the scene and two others who later died from their injuries.
Two other massage parlors were targeted two hours later, leaving an additional four people dead.
Young’s Asian Massage – Acworth GA
• 4 dead
•1 injured at hospital
•Police have not given race, gender of victims
•Sheriff says suspect in custody
Atlanta Police Investigating:
Gold Massage Spa
•3 dead, Asian Females
Aroma Therapy Spa
•1 dead Asian Female
— Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) March 17, 2021
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also reported that “most” of the employees at the three establishments were Asian. The victims at the first location reportedly included two Asian women and a white man and white woman. According to reports, a Hispanic man was injured but was not reported dead Tuesday night.
The other four people killed at the two other locations were reportedly all Asian women.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department released images of the suspect about an hour and a half after the first shooting was reported.
Multiple members of local law enforcement said they thought Long was the gunman at all three locations.
“It does appear that it’s the same suspect,” Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Jay Baker told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
JUST IN: Investigators from Cherokee Co and APD compared evidence and are confident Robert Aaron Long is the suspect in the shootings across metro Atlanta today. @cbs46 https://t.co/CjN9aGMJ7g
— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) March 17, 2021
According to Heavy.com, Long is a resident of a town called Woodstock, which is located about a 30-minute drive north of Atlanta. The location where he was arrested in Crisp County is about 200 miles away from Woodstock and about 150 miles south of Atlanta.
Long initially fled when approached by law enforcement, according to one report. Amazingly, the suspected mass shooter who was considered armed and dangerous was able to be taken into custody without police shooting him, let alone killing him.
Recent reports of anti-Asian attacks in the U.S. have become increasingly frequent. A new report released Tuesday found that nearly 3,800 anti-Asian incidents took place during the 12 months of the pandemic, something that racist conspiracy theorists have blamed on China.
#BREAKING Robert Aaron Long, the suspected gunman in the Cherokee County massage parlor shooting has been caught following a chase in Crisp County. Also, death toll now at four in Cherokee. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/iIBJV7HcbO
— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) March 17, 2021
As a result of Tuesday night’s deadly attacks near Atlanta, the NYPD sent its officers trained in counterterrorism deployments to Asian neighborhoods in New York City “out of an abundance of caution.”
NBC News: Out of an abundance of caution the NYPD has deployed Critical Response Command (CRC) units to Asian communities citywide following a series of shooting incidents in Atlanta which could have been directed toward the Asian community.
— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) March 17, 2021
One of the major proponents of pushing the debunked narrative of China being responsible for COVID-19 has been former President Donald Trump. He called it “the China virus” on numerous occasions.
The media must cease reporting Trump's dangerous press releases. Six days ago he referred to #COVID19 as the China Virus and now 8 people (6 Asian Americans) have been killed in a racist anti-Asian terrorist killing spree. #StopAsianHate
— BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) March 17, 2021
That truth increases the chances of Long, the suspected gunman behind Tuesday’s shootings, being a likely supporter and avid follower of Trump — similar to the thousands of people who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election for Joe Biden because Trump said he was the victim of fraud that caused him to lose.
The Washington Post reported about a year ago that Trump’s racist labeling of COVID-19 as “the China virus” could lead to violence.
“It’s racist and it creates xenophobia,” Harvey Dong, a lecturer in Asian American and Asian diaspora studies with the University of California at Berkeley, said at the time. “It’s a very dangerous situation.”
This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.
SEE ALSO:
Nashville Police Shooting That Killed Black Woman Sparks Debate Over Who Was Wrong First
Cop Who Mistakenly Shot 1-Year-Old Boy In The Head Improperly Opened Fire, Ben Crump Says
Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
1. Robert Aaron Long, suspect in Asian massage parlor killing spree in GASource:Crisp County Sheriff's Office 1 of 29
2. Duke Webb, bowling alley gunman in Rockford, IllinoisSource:Winnebago County Sheriff's Office 2 of 29
3. Car Drives Into Group Of Protesters In New YorkSource:Getty 3 of 29
4. Brad Parscale, demoted former Trump campaign managerSource:Getty 4 of 29
5. Brett HankisonSource:Shelby County Sheriff's Department 5 of 29
6. Thomas Kinworthy accused of killing Black cop, shooting another
6 of 29
Updated mugshot of Thomas J. Kinworthy, charged with murdering @SLMPD officer Tamarris Bohannon. pic.twitter.com/ZXsX57eY1P— Kim Bell (@kbellpd) September 2, 2020
7. Dalton Potter allegedly shot a cop and another man
7 of 29
BLUE ALERT issued for Dalton Potter, age 29. Potter is suspected of shooting a Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy overnight. Last known to be on foot on Interstate 75 at the Whitfield/Gordon County line. Potter is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911. #BlueAlert pic.twitter.com/Vdyl8ReGaW— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) September 7, 2020
8. White suspect physically attacking officer
8 of 29
Interesting.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 30, 2020
Thinking about Jacob Blake right now. Sure seems like white people get the benefit of the doubt when engaged with the police... pic.twitter.com/kLh9iCJepp
9. Kyle Rittenhouse, Kenosha Jacob Blake shooterSource:Twitter 9 of 29
10. White supremacist who beat a woman on video
10 of 29
Nicholas Arnold Schock, 36, of Wauchula was arrested and charged with battery and disturbing the peace and bail was set at $620. He remains at the Sarasota County Jail. pic.twitter.com/ggDBjAxCN1— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) August 2, 2020
11. West Hollywood shooter11 of 29
12. Gregory and Travis McMichaelsSource:Glynn County Sheriff's Office 12 of 29
13. Anthony J. Trifiletti, shot an unarmed Black manSource:Saint Paul Police Department 13 of 29
14. Matthew Bernard, Killed Three People14 of 29
15.15 of 29
16. Mark Boisey
16 of 29
UPDATE - Man strangled, pistol-whipped woman before firing on officers, police say: https://t.co/DXCEL6Rd2P pic.twitter.com/X305N1owWX— WGAL (@WGAL) November 14, 2019
17. Lorne BrownSource:NBC Miami 17 of 29
18. Patrick Crusius, El Paso Mall Mass Shooting Suspect
18 of 29
Patrick Crusius allegedly wrote a racist manifesto before killing at least 18 people in Saturday's shooting at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso. The suspect, a white male, was safely taken into custody.— NewsOne (@newsone) August 3, 2019
This is America. #Walmartshooting #ElPasoShootinghttps://t.co/cjYzJZsCXn
19. Aaron DeanSource:Tarrant County Jail 19 of 29
20. Amber Guyger
20 of 29
Mugshot of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger released after she was arrested on manslaughter warrant in shooting death of Botham Jean https://t.co/a2T3wNREX9 pic.twitter.com/4564d9UrjQ— FOX 28 Columbus (@fox28columbus) September 10, 2018
21. James Holmes
21 of 29
Today on #CrimeStories: Prosecutors have released video of #Aurora shooter #JamesHolmes’ interviews w/ a psychiatrist. Tune in now on @SiriusXM ch. 111 for insight on the evaluation of his sanity in the #Colorado theater massacre. #NancyGrace #CrimeAlert #CrimeOnline #MassKiller pic.twitter.com/DKRD2s0ay8— Crime Online (@crimeonlinenews) February 26, 2019
22. Michael Mattioli
22 of 29
#BREAKING: @MilwaukeePolice identify Michael Mattioli as the off-duty officer involved in a fight leaving a man with serious injuries. Charges are pending. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/swogEPFKQI— Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) April 20, 2020
23. Dylann RoofSource:Getty 23 of 29
24. Matthew Sloan Punched And Spit On Police...
24 of 29
Again, if Matthew Sloan was a Black man this would be a much different story. https://t.co/K4cwb6SQ38— NewsOne (@newsone) July 12, 2019
25. Assaulted Police And Even Chased Them...
25 of 29
This man never complied— Gambling Refund 💵™ (@OffshoreRefund) May 14, 2019
This man actually hit police multiple times
This man chased police and made them fear for safety
This man was not killed!
Pamela Turner was murdered and pregnant, she was never given the same opportunity. WHY? @KingJamespic.twitter.com/DfzdICbOy8
26. Shot At Police At Trump Tower...26 of 29
27. Shot At Police At Walmart -- And Was Let Go...27 of 29
28. Man Holds Black Man At Gunpoint And He Is Calmly Arrested...
28 of 29
Downtown CHARLOTTESVILLE right now. F*ing white trash has a black man submitted first with a knife around his neck, then makes him kneel still threatening to stab him.— 𝔻𝕣. 𝕄𝕚𝕟𝕕𝕪’𝕤 𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕪 𝕥𝕠𝕕𝕒𝕪 (@tomorrowtambien) December 28, 2018
Please, Twitter do your thing in the name of justice #resist @washingtonpost @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/klg7g5ac22
29. Grady Wayne Wilkes29 of 29
Suspected White Supremacist ID’ed After Deadly Shooting Spree At Asian Massage Parlor, Spas Near Atlanta was originally published on newsone.com