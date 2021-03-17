2022 Could Have The Blackest Midterm Elections Of All Time

Black candidates are not waiting for an invitation to lead and are pushing back on the myth of electability.
Sen. Raphael Warnock’s impressive finish in both the November general election and the January runoff showed the power of Black organizers and Black candidates alike. Despite raising less money than his white counterpart, Jon Ossoff, Warnock finished with a greater voter share in the runoff election.
Warnock also benefited from the powerful infrastructure laid in place by Stacey Abrams during her 2018 run for Georgia governor. More Black candidates need the infrastructure, investment, and support to not simply close gaps but clinch wins.
A large field of Black women candidates announced congressional campaigns last year, invested in changing the country, one that they routinely invest in even though it has yet to prove a residual return.
Former North Carolina state Sen. Erica Smith told Politico that Black women aren’t simply a work machine for the Democratic party.
“We vote 98 percent Democrat,” said Smith. “We’ve got to look at that loyal voting bloc, and start supporting them at all levels in leadership.”
Smith is running for Senate, with two other Black women expected to also join the race.
The rise of Black candidates is not due to post-racial fiction where voters see beyond race, but because a coherent message and people-centered approach go a long way. Black candidates and organizers have turned conventional wisdom about what it takes to win elections on its head.
Last year saw the most Black candidates for the U.S. Senate from the south since Reconstruction. Southern Democratic infrastructure unfortunately was not enough to overcome decades of disinvestment. But 2020 candidates for Senate, like Mike Espy and Marquita Bradshaw, persevered and showed that running was possible.
Charles Booker, a former Kentucky state representative, took his message across the bluegrass state finding people with similar stories. From the fight for a living wage to being able to afford needed medicines, Booker and his team gave voters across the state a feeling that their voice mattered. Booker said he is strongly considering running in 2022.
In 2018, Rep. Ayanna Pressley unseated a well-liked white incumbent through organizing and grit. That same year, Rep. Lucy McBath flipped a seat once held by Newt Gingrich.
Black progressive Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush unseated long-term incumbents in the 2020 Democratic primaries. Bush is the first person not named Clay to represent Missouri’s 1st Congressional District since 1968.
While the country is being forced to deal with systemic racism and white supremacy, Black candidates are stepping into the void. The investment and support for Black candidates need to match the enthusiasm for Black votes.
Just as political campaigns and operatives are recognizing the decisive power of Black voters, constituents are learning to vote for candidates who put forth the best vision for change regardless of race.
Anoa Changa is a movement journalist and retired attorney based in Atlanta, Georgia. Follow Anoa on Instagram and Twitter @thewaywithanoa.
1. Kamala Harris, first woman and Black woman Vice President of the United StatesSource:Getty 1 of 21
2. Barbara Jordan, First Black Woman Elected Into Congress from the SouthSource:Getty 2 of 21
3. Bianca Smith, MLB’s first Black woman coach
3 of 21
"I only saw women in the front office. I didn't see women on the field, so it never occurred to me to be a coach until I actually got on the field myself and realized, 'Okay this is something I can do.'"@RedSox coach Bianca Smith is ready to pave the way. pic.twitter.com/unnoZoAH4L— MLB (@MLB) February 3, 2021
4. Mae C. Jemison, First Black Woman in SpaceSource:Getty 4 of 21
5. Amanda Gorman, the nation’s youngest inaugural poetSource:Getty 5 of 21
6. Bessie Coleman, First Black Woman PilotSource:Getty 6 of 21
7. Mellody Hobson, first Black woman to chair Starbucks' boardSource:Getty 7 of 21
8. Mary Jackson, First Black Woman to Work for NASASource:Getty 8 of 21
9. Meisha Ross Porter, first Black woman to be NYC Schools ChancellorSource:NYC Dept. Of Education 9 of 21
10. Hattie McDaniel, First Black Woman to Win an Academy AwardSource:Getty 10 of 21
11. Jennifer King, First Black Woman NFL CoachSource:Getty 11 of 21
12. Alice Coachman, First Black Woman To Win an Olympic Gold MedalSource:Getty 12 of 21
13. Oprah Winfrey, First Black Woman BillionaireSource:Getty 13 of 21
14. Madam C.J. Walker, First Woman Millionaire In AmericaSource:Getty 14 of 21
15. Nia DaCosta, first Black woman to direct a Marvel movieSource:Getty 15 of 21
16. Mariya Russell, First Black Woman Chef to Earn a Michelin Star
16 of 21
Meet Mariya Russell, the first Black woman to win a Michelin star in the guide’s 94-year history pic.twitter.com/ZYIq5KqmPL— NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 27, 2020
17. Whoopi Goldberg, First Black Woman to Win EGOT (Academy Award, 1990), (Emmy, 2002 & 2009), (Grammy, 1985) and (Tony, 2002)Source:Getty 17 of 21
18. Rebecca Lee Crumpler, First Black Woman to Become a Doctor of Medicine in the U.S.
18 of 21
This #BlackHistoryMonth we’re highlighting notable African-American public health figures. Meet Rebecca Lee Crumpler, the first African-American woman physician. She authored the “Book of Medical Discourses” containing medical advice for women & children. https://t.co/UeUNE1eVRL— FairfaxCounty Health (@fairfaxhealth) February 26, 2020
19. Serena Williams, First Black Woman to Win a Career Grand Slam in TennisSource:Getty 19 of 21
20. Loretta Lynch, First Black Woman to be Attorney General of the U.S.Source:Getty 20 of 21
21. Stacey Abrams, First Black Woman to be a Major Party Nominee for State GovernorSource:Getty 21 of 21
