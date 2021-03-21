CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Kirk Franklin Talks About Being Judged, His Song Writing Process, Working With Secular Artists +More

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

One of the GREATEST musicians of all time Kirk Franklin stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry. Leah talked to Kirk about being a revolutionary in the church bringing a new sound to the saints. We all know that with new things comes new things come uneasy feelings, Kirk talked about being judged in his early stages of music and not necessarily being accepted. Now Kirk almost made me break out into song, he hopped on the keys and he almost took us there! They also talked about his new podcast “Good Words,” and how he teams up with secular artists in the church!

Kirk Franklin Talks About Being Judged, His Song Writing Process, Working With Secular Artists +More  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Acquired By JAB Holding Co For $1.35 Billion
Krispy Kreme Now Offering a FREE Doughnut For…
 2 hours ago
03.22.21
Desus Nice Got His COVID Vaccine, Kid Mero…
 7 hours ago
03.22.21
Face Palm: Joey Bada$$ Says “Social Distancing Is…
 7 hours ago
03.22.21
Earth, Wind & Fire & The Isley Brothers…
 7 hours ago
03.22.21
Exclusives
Close