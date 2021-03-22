The Bijou Star Files: Kevin Hart’s Daughter Is Benzoing From Ear to Ear

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 22, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

KEVIN HART YOU GOTTA HAVE HART …If You Want A Benz For 16th Bday!!!

It’s good to have Kevin Hart for a dad … just ask his daughter, Heaven, who just scored a Mercedes SUV for her sweet 16!!! Read More

QUAVO DIDN’T REPO BENTLEY HE GAVE SAWEETIE …Rumor After Split is False

Saweetie said ‘Take care’ — but Quavo did NOT say “take Bentley” in response … despite what the Internet has accepted as fact. Read More

BUFFOONERY AT SAN DIEGO ZOO Dad Brings His 2-Year-Old INTO AN ELEPHANT HABITAT, DROPS HER

This guy definitely ain’t winning Dad of the Year — a man brought his 2-year-old INSIDE a caged elephant habitat at the San Diego Zoo… and fumbled the kid trying to make a run for it. Read More

LONG ISLAND SCHOOL SCANDAL White Headmaster Confronts Black Student KNEEL AND APOLOGIZE

The headmaster of a Long Island Catholic school reportedly made a black, 11-year-old student kneel and apologize. Read More

STATE OF EMERGENCY MIAMI BEACH PARTIERS GO WILD Arrests For Violating Curfew

Try telling a bunch of Spring breakers they have to pack it in by 8 PM … it doesn’t work. Read More

Cops And Robbers Stolen Doritos Truck Chase NACHO FAST!!!

This would have been a case for Erik Estrada … because one good chip deserves another. Read More

NICKI MINAJ DAD’S WIFE FILES $150 MILLION LAWSUIT In Alleged Hit-And-Run Death

Polevich’s attorney, Marc Craig Gann, say’s “My client empathizes with the family. The question of whether there was negligence and degrees of negligence will be determined by the court. The $150 million amount seems to be over the top.” Read More

COMEDIAN GARY OWEN WIFE FILES FOR DIVORCE

Gary Owen’s wife is waving the white flag on their marriage after nearly two decades together … because we’ve learned she just filed for divorce. Read More

PRESIDENT BIDEN AF1 STAIRS ARE A TRIP

President Biden had a rough go climbing the stairs to Air Force One … tripping several times on his way to the top. Read More

Tiger Woods’ Investigation Reveals He Never Hit The Brakes During Car Accident

On February 23, celebrity golfer Tiger Woods crashed a loaned SUV into a median. Three weeks later, new evidence reveals Woods may not have done anything at all to prevent the collision. Read More

Lakers Announce LeBron James Out Indefinitely With Ankle Sprain

NBA superstar LeBron James suffered a high ankle sprain and will be out indefinitely, the Los Angeles Lakers announced on Saturday. Read More

Tommicus Walker Wants LeToya Luckett Back Amid Pending Divorce

They always say that a person wants to act right once you no longer want to be involved with them, and it looks like that may very well be the case for Tommicus Walker. Read More

