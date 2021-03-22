Desus Nice Got His COVID Vaccine, Kid Mero Recovers At Home From The Rona

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

While many in the culture are still skeptical about receiving their COVID-19 vaccine shots, our celebrity representatives are trying to ease those fears by getting it themselves and showing that there’s nothing to fear but fear itself.

To help further encourage us to get the vaccine and help stop the spread of the Coronavirus, Desus Nice has become the latest culture rep to get himself vaccinated while his partner-in-crime, Kid Mero recovers from the virus itself. Last Tuesday Mero shocked his followers when he revealed he had gotten the Rona and was following the protocols that come with a positive test result saying “I’M DOING OK” and encouraged everyone to “WEAR YOUF MASK, SOCIAL DISTANCE AND GET YOUR VACCINE IF YOURE ELIGIBLE.”

MY PALS. POPPING ON HERE TO LET YOU KNOW YOUR BOY GOT COVID. I’M DOING OK AND FOLLOWING ALL THE PROTOCOLS. BUT DEAD ASS STAY HOME, WEAR YOUR MASK, SOCIAL DISTANCE AND GET YOUR VACCINE IF YOURE ELIGIBLE. STAY SAFE FAM AND SEE YOU SOON 🙏🏽😷❤️ — THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) March 16, 2021

Days after The Kid Mero posted his message, Desus Nice took heed and this past Friday took to Twitter to inform everyone that he had received the first of his two Pfizer vaccine shots and provided a location where others can go and do the same.

just got my first sweet pfizer shot at this location. they're still open and its wild quick. https://t.co/qsa2F9m5Wy — Desus Nice (@desusnice) March 20, 2021

Whether or not this will help sway heads to go out and get vaccinated remains to be seen but at least they’re doing their part to show the vaccine is safe to take.

Though Mero will be quarantining for the time being, Showtime will manage to include him in upcoming episodes of the Desus & Mero show by accommodating him during this situation.

Be safe out there and do what y’all can to protect yourselves. This pandemic is far from over and isn’t to be taken lightly.

Desus Nice Got His COVID Vaccine, Kid Mero Recovers At Home From The Rona was originally published on hiphopwired.com

